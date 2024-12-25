Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Rogue, Spider-Boy

Calling Rogue For Christmas (X-Men and Spider-Boy Spoilers)

Calling Rogue for Christmas, in today's Marvel comic books... (X-Men, Exceptional X-Men and Spider-Boy Spoilers)

Turns out whether you are Spider-Boy or Iceman, when you have a crisis, there is only one person to call. and that's Rogue of the X-Men.

I mean you might not always get through. Sometimes your Mum calls you instead at the very worst time.

Sometimes you hang up on her, when you recognise her voice and there is history…

But sometimes, it just has to be a face-to-face conversation after playing cross-X-Men title badminton with phone calls for the last few months. Doesn't necessarily mean it will go any better, that is.

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240689

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-BOY #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240714

(W) Dan Slott (A) Humberto Ramos (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONTINUES!

• Spider-Boy wasn't supposed to be on this adventure with Daredevil…and now has to fight the toughest of the toughest on planet Earth.

• Spider-Boy's rule to only fight villains his speed isn't one these opponents will be abiding by…

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240670

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Vicentini (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART THREE!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

