Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, star wars

Can A Droid Use The Force? Star Wars: Dark Droids Says Yes

Did you read some Star Wars Dark Droids gossip last week looking at the Spark Eternal, now the Scourge, possessing swathes of Empire droids?

Peter David once wrote a Star Wars comic that had a Droid using the Force to ensure C-3PO and R2D2 stayed together at the very beginning of the first movie by sacrificing himself. "Skippy the Jedi Droid" was an eight-page comic story from Star Wars Tales #1 from Dark Horse featuring a Force user, R5-D4.

Kieron Gillen posited in the Darth Vader Star Wars comic, courtesy of the murderous O-O-O droid, that one could suck the blood from dead Jedi, circulate the blood around the body of a droid with a series of pipes, and activate the Midicholrians that way.

You may have read some Star Wars Dark Droids gossip on Bleeding Cool last week. Looking at the Spark Eternal, now the Scourge, possessing swathes of Empire droids, while Ajax Sigma's droid rebellion also swells. Now Marvel Comics states that "a malevolent being known as The Scourge threatens to take over everything in the galaxy. From droid to cyborg to humans, can anything stop its horrific march to ultimately control…the Force?" As the Scourge's existence threatens both the Empire and the Rebels in its quest for power. Even Darth Vader–more machine than man—is not immune to succumbing to the Scourge's corruption."

Marvel Comics states "The horror-fueled story promises to be unlike any told in Star Wars history as droids of all allegiances and roles become highjacked by the new entity created by the merging of two technologies introduced in both Doctor Aphra (The Spark Eternal) and Star Wars: Hidden Empire. This terrifying threat was first teased in Star Wars: Revelations which debuted Ajax Sigma, a warrior droid with free will whose attempt at a droid revolution was brutally crushed by the Jedi during the High Republic era. As seen in the recent Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca limited series, Han and Chewie made a desperate attempt to prevent Ajax's remains from falling into the hands of Jabba the Hutt… but why was Ajax so important to Jabba and why is Ajax so important to stopping the threat of the Scourge? Once the Spark Eternal makes contact with an ancient technology banned long ago by the Sith, no corner of the Star Wars galaxy will be safe…"

Here's a checklist for the Star Wars: Dark Droids series by Charles Soule and Luke Ross, as well as spinoff series Star Wars: Dark Droids, and crossovers with Star Wars, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra and Bounty Hunters.

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1 (OF 5) – 75960620562200112

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

On Sale 8/2

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 (OF 5) – 75960620562200211

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 9/6

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!