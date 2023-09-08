Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Adriana Blake, andrew wheeler, Black Eye Books, canada, Casey Parsons, Chris Sanagan, David J. Knight, Emily Carroll, Guelph, jason loo, Jay Stephens, jeff lemire, Jenn Haines, Kalman Andrasofszky, Kyle J. Smith, Marcus To, matt bors, Matthew Rosenberg, Michael Walsh, ramon perez, richard pace, ryan north, Sam Noir, Scott Chantler, The Dragon, tyler boss, Tyler Brombal

Canadian Comic Shop The Dragon Celebrates 25th Year With A New Logo

The Dragon comic book store in Guelph, Ontario, owned and run by Jenn Haines, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new comics jam.

The Dragon comic book store in Guelph, Ontario, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new comics jam. Owned and run by single mother entrepreneur, Jenn Haines, the store's annual Guelph Comics Jam will take place on September 16th from 10 am to 6pm at Old Quebec Street. The event is open to the public and free of charge and will include signings by comic creators such as Tyler Boss, Jeff Lemire, Emily Carroll, Ryan North, Scott Chantler, Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Brombal, Richard Pace, Adriana Blake, Andrew Wheeler, Jay Stephens, Black Eye Books, Chris Sanagan, Matt Bors, David J. Knight, Jason Loo, Kyle J. Smith, Ramón Pérez, Kalman Andrasofszky, Marcus To, Casey Parsons, Michael Walsh, Sam Noir and more

Founded a quarter-century ago by Jenn Haines, The Dragon has won Eisner and Shuster Awards for retail, and has a reputation as a family-friendly community hub. with the style of shop inspiring many others, to foster a multi-generational customer base. Jenn Haines became president of comic book retailer advocacy group, ComicsPRO, joined the board of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, and was featured on the Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List.

During the event, Jenn Haines will unveil anew 25th-anniversary logo by Jay Stephens

Guelph Comics Jam: A Creative Extravaganza: The Guelph Comics Jam, now in its fifth year, coincides with The Dragon's 25th anniversary celebration. This vibrant event is the pinnacle of Guelph's comic art scene, bringing together a constellation of renowned artists, writers, and illustrators who have made indelible contributions to the world of comics. "It's such a privilege to be invited to Guelph Comics Jam," said rising star comic book writer Tate Brombal. "As a Guelph native, I shopped at The Dragon as a kid and the store was such an integral part of my journey to becoming a comic book writer, I love coming back and being part of The Dragon community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!