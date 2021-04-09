Can't Spell Frank Cho Without FOC – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 9th

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Marvel is launching Heroes Reborn #1 – their new big thing. And so many, many variant covers including 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 covers.

While in another part of the universe, the Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters begins with Alpha #1. Talking of Boba Fett…

How did Beasts Of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 by Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer , and Benjamin Dewey do? #2 is up and if stores match 90% of their order #1, they get full returnability of your order for #2.

The new mini-series Orville: Digressions by Orville producer David Goodman and David Cabeza is the alternate-reality prequel to the season two finale.

IDW is still killing it on Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 by Daniel José Older with a free 1:10 cover for retailers who order ten copies or more.

Good Asian #1 from Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi will be a big launch from Image Comics, and it's returnable to those who want in.

And Howard Chaykin is returning with a second volume of Hey Kids, Comics! titled Prophets & Loss #1. I keep looking for myself…

Nocterra #3 is up with #2 second print, and new 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 FOC covers form #3.

Savage Dragon #259 is up, with a reworked version as North Force #0.

We have Peach Momoko's 1:50 cover for the second printing of Carnage: Black White And Blood #1 alongside the listing for #3.

How is Children Of The Atom doing? #3 is up with a new 1:25 tired cover by RB Silva.

And X-Men gets its own Curse Of The Man-Thing.

Big Omnibus time for X-Men Prologue, Peter David Hulk Vol 2 and Chris Claremont and Jim Lee X-Men.

AWA is launching new Garth Ennis comic, Marjorie Finnegan Temporal Criminal #1 drawn by Goran Sudzuka and a great Frank Cho Fight Girls cover.

Eve #1 by Victor Lavalle and Jo Migyeong launches from Boom, returnable to those who want it, with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

Oh yes, and BRZRKR #1 gets a fourth printing – in foil!

The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #2 is up, with a 2nd printing for #1.

Wynd #6 is listed #6 (of 5) which I just love.

Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Moritat relaunch Invincible Red Sonja #1 from Dynamite with all the covers and all the tiers you can count. Including a 1:20 Frank Cho cover too.

Now that King In Black is done, Babyteeth returns with #17 and a 1:15 cover too,

AfterShock has Eden #1 one-shot by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic – returnable to retailers who order 5 copies. And a 1:10 cover by Tony Harris…

Titan Comics is launching V.E Schwab and Enid Balam's Extraordinary #0 – and dropping the price from $3.99 to $1.

While DC Comics has Batman: Earth One Vol 3 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank which is well-timed. Alongside the Stargirl Spring Break Special and DC Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration. Sadly without a cover by Frank Cho – which is a shame. Oh and the penisless TPB of Batman: Damned.

