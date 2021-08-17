Cantwell, Casalunguida to Solve Kennedy Assassination in New Comic

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has an explosive new comic lined up for November that will delve into the conspiracy theory of the Kennedy Assassination. From writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Luca Casalanguida, with Giada Marchisio and letterer AndWorld Design, Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body will be a five-issue mini-series. A press release from BOOM! provides more details:

The Kennedy assassination is a rat's nest of conspiracy theories: mafia involvement, the second gunman, government cover-up… but the most important chapter of this sordid tale may just be the theory that the body buried at Oswald's Rose Hill gravesite is not actually Lee Harvey himself. Meet the ragtag group of "useful idiots" – a wannabe cowboy from Wisconsin, a Buddy Holly-idolizing (former) car thief, a world-weary Civil Rights activist ready for revolution, and a failed G-Man who still acts the part – who are unwittingly brought together to clean up the crime of the century, and specifically deal with the matter of Oswald's body.

Cool! A comic about Ted Cruz's dad! Here's what Cantwell had to say about it:

As a Dallas native and born obsessive, the Kennedy assassination and its infinite mysteries have often occupied my stray thoughts. REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY is both an oddball love letter and an offbeat elegy to the strangest, most wistful, and ultimately tragic elements of the state of Texas, with a cast of characters you'll love, love to hate, and be sometimes hilariously confounded by.

And here's what Casalanguida had to say:

It's been a fun experience diving right into the middle of this story! REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY is a compelling and exciting thriller that managed to pull me in completely as I was illustrating it, and I hope you'll feel the same way when you finally get a chance to read it!

Check out some art and a variant cover by Ryan Sook below.