Captain America #0 Preview: Two Captains, One Rocket

Elon Musk is having a really bad day. First, the Twitter board adopts a poison pill to prevent his hostile takeover of the company, robbing us of the chance to see what would happen if someone put to the test the notion that "Twitter couldn't do a worse job of preventing widespread harassment and disinformation if they tried." Now, the Captains America have stopped his latest SpaceX rocket launch in this preview of Captain America #0. Check out the preview below.

Captain America #0

by Tochi Onyebuchi & Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Mattia De Iulis, cover by Alex Ross

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going… Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga – you won't want to miss what comes next!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620284300011

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620284300021 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 0 HAMNER SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620284300031 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 0 BROOKS WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620284300041 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 0 JIM CHEUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620284300051 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 0 HUGHES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620284300061 – CAPTAIN AMERICA 0 ROSS SAM WILSON COVER – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.