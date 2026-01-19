Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: captain america

Captain America #6 Preview: Latverian Civil War Unfurled

Captain America #6 finds Latveria on the brink as Cap, Nick Fury's S.H.I.E.L.D., and everyone else wants a piece of Doom's homeland this Wednesday.

Article Summary Captain America #6 arrives January 21st as Latveria teeters on the edge of an explosive civil war.

Cap clashes with Nick Fury's revamped S.H.I.E.L.D. and Thunderbolt Ross as factions vie for Latveria's fate.

Weapons stockpiles, government chaos, and everyone hungry for their own piece of Doom’s precious homeland.

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM—and a violent incursion by Thunderbolt Ross—have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, but when Nick Fury's unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria–no matter the cost.

Captain America #6

by Chip Zdarsky & Valerio Schiti & Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar, cover by Ben Harvey

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621146300611

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621146300616 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 VALERIO SCHITI DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300617 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 DAVID BALDEON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300618 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 LEINIL YU VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300619 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 EJIKURE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300621 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 IVAN TAO FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300641 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300651 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300661 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 CHIP ZDARSKY SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300671 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS SALVATION FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621146300681 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 DIAZALPIZAR RETURN OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

