Captain America #750 Joe Quesada Cover Free At Marvel's SDCC Panel

Joe Quesada just posted on his Substack newsletter. "Screw it! I’m leaking the HUGE San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Fanfare Panel Surprise"

Joe Quesada just posted the following on his Substack newsletter. "Screw it! I'm leaking the HUGE San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Fanfare Panel Surprise" saying "Even though I've only been gone for 16 months, today, Saturday, right here at San Diego Comic-Con, I'm doing my first Official Marvel panel in several years. But that's no secret; it's listed in the program. However, because we've become so close these last few weeks, I'll tell you something that is. But… There's Always a But… You have to promise to keep this to yourself because I could get in a lot of trouble, and it'd be disastrous if Rich Johnston leaked it."

He knows I am subscribed to his newsletter, right? He must know this.

"Anyone attending the Marvel Fanfare panel today at 4:15 pm PT, in room 6DE, will get a FREE Captain America #750 variant cover. This cover is so exclusive that I don't even have a copy, and Editor-in-Chief, C.B. Cebulski refuses to tell me where they're storing them. Curses, Cebulski, you know me too well! It's not for sale, nor will it be available anywhere outside the panel. If you want it, you have to be here. Okay, sure, maybe this isn't the best perk if you're not already in San Diego. Marvel is providing me with a few personal copies, and I'll figure out some sort of contest to give at least two of them away to a couple of lucky subscribers. Who knows, that may be you. How's that for a perk?"

Here's the panel.

Marvel Fanfare with C. B. Cebulski Friday, July 21 • 4:15pm – 5:15pm Room 6DE

Marvel editors-in-chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C. B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that's not all: Fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic.

That's certainly a reason to sign up to his Substack newsletter. Or go to the Marvel Fanfare panel in four hours. Your call. This is how it originally looked

"A few months ago, C.B. invited me to join him on the SDCC Marvel Fanfare panel (thanks, Chester!). He also asked if I had any unused art suitable for an exclusive variant cover. I sent over several pieces, and Marvel chose a Captain America sketch I did for a fan who purchased one of the Joe Quesada Ultimate Experiences (not a tribute band) at FanExpo's Orlando MegaCon. I didn't have a scan of the final pencils, but since I always lay out my Ultimate Fan Experience sketches digitally, this bad boy was sitting in my files. While I felt the piece was okay for a cover, I asked Ceebs to give me until the morning to spice it up. I hope you dig the final results. The best part of this is that at some point, the person who commissioned this Cap sketch, who may be a subscriber, will find out that it just went up in value."

Good luck getting your copy…

