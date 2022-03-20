Captain America/Iron Man #5 Preview: You Hail Hydra One Time…

In this preview of Captain America/Iron Man #5, Steve Rogers just can't seem to move past that whole Secret Empire debacle. Jeez. You reveal yourself to have secretly always been a Nazi one time, just one time, and people never let you forget about it! Check out the preview below.

Captain America/Iron Man #5

by Derek Landy & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620252200511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620252200521 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 5 KUNKKA CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620252200531 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 5 SCHITI INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT – $3.99 US

