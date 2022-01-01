Captain Marvel #35 Preview: Expanding the Captain Marvel Mythos

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. The solicit for Captain Marvel #35 promises "the biggest expansion of the Captain Marvel mythos since she took the name and claimed her stars." Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #35

by Kelly Thompson & Sergio Dávila, cover by R.B. Silva

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 4 As Carol and the other Marvels fight to save themselves and so much more from Vox Supreme's dark plans, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join the battle! While Vox Supreme believes he knows Carol Danvers inside and out, she has thrown him a curveball that neither of them ever imagined. Fans old and new will lose their minds over this one-don't miss the biggest expansion of the Captain Marvel mythos since she took the name and claimed her stars!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609268003521 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 35 DAUTERMAN SPOILER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003531 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 35 NAUCK DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003541 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 35 DAUTERMAN SPOILER DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003561 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 35 DAUTERMAN SPOILER VIRGIN VARIANT [1:200] – $3.99 US

