Captain Marvel #36 Preview: Good Old-Fashioned Self-Reliance

Captain Marvel teams with her own Binary form to take on Vox Supreme in this preview of Captain Marvel #36. We're rooting for them to win. But more importantly, can Rhodey look forward to a Dr. Manhattan style threesome when all of this is over?! Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #36

by Kelly Thompson & Sergio Dávila, cover by R.B. Silva

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" FINALE! A fight so big we had to add an issue! It's all hands on deck as Carol teams up with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy to take down Vox Supreme! But Captain Marvel's surprise ally is someone nobody expected. She's about to change everything – and it all starts here! Don't miss this epic finale as an explosion of heroes takes on the battle to save not just the Marvels, but the Marvel Universe!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268003621 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 36 ZIRCHER SPOILER VARIANT – $3.99 US

