Carlos Hernandez & Juann Cabal see Miles Morales join Strange Academy Strange Academy reached its conclusion, ut not everyone made it to the finish line. And now Miles Morales is giving the academy a road trip.

Strange Academy reached its conclusion last month after an 18-issue series and a Finals mini-series. Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, they seem to be saying goodbye to the comic. But not everyone made it to the finish line. And so, what of the future for Marvel's equivalent of Hogwarts, a school of magical users and beings?

The comic book ended with new students being admitted, even if they are never seen. The Strange Academy will continue. And the editorial page suggests more, much more to come.

Bleeding Cool recently frankensteined together a bunch of August solicitations. And one stuck out, even though it was just a title. Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1 to be published on the 2nd of August, 2023. And now the full Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations have dropped. While everyone was at Lake Como Comic Art Fest this weekend, it seems that Penguin Random House slipped this all out early. Including full details for Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1, a three-issue series – though it may change its name with each of the three issues to spotlight another superhero interacting with the Academy. And with a new creative team, Carlos Hernandez and Juann Cabal.



STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1

CARLOS HERNANDEZ (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• School is back in session, and Strange Academy is kicking the school year off with a field trip to New York City to throw down against Brooklyn

Visions Academy in the MULTIVERSAL MATH BOWL!

• When a mysterious new villain crashes the mathletics, the students of Strange Academy must team up with Miles Morales to put a stop to his plots.

• ONE CHAPTER OF A THRILLIING THREE-PART SAGA!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T …$4.99

Strange Academy was founded in the Marvel Comics Universe by Doctor Strange, sometime after the Empirikuul invasion and subsequent near-destruction of the Earth's magic nature, to train young people from many worlds with magical abilities in the use of sorcery and magical artefacts. However, the grounds of the Academy have been used as a sanctuary for magic practitioners for time immemorial. Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Strange Academy first appeared in its own series in 2020. Surviving pandemic publication issues, the first volume ran for 18 issues, and returned with a new series last year, Strange Academy: Finals. Set in New Orleans, the series explored both the town and the magical nature of the Marvel Universe. Classmates may include magical user Emily Bright, Otherworld citizen Shaylee Moonpeddle, Doyle Dormammu who has quite the family tree, twin Asgardian brothers Iric and Alvi with an even more interesting family tree, Guslaug the Frost Giant, voodoo priest Zoe Laveau, Calvin Morse of the enchanted leather jacket, Dessy the demon from Limbo, half-Crystal Warrior and half-Man-Thing Toth from Weirdworld and more… and now, it seems, Miles Morales, Spider-Man as well with a school trip from the Bayou to Brooklyn. Miles Morales is, of course, the Spider-Man from the Ultimate Universe who has made his home in the 616. He is not, as far as we know, a magic user.

Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1 will be published on the 2nd of August, 2023.