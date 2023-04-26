The Future of Strange Academy at Marvel Comics (Spoilers) Strange Academy comes to a conclusion today and not everyone makes it to the finished line. But what of its future at Marvel Comics?

A number of Marvel Comics series come to an end today. Mary Jane & Black Cat #5 has a certain finality to it that the solicitation didn't provide. The Hulk will be getting a new relauch with a new creative team. The Wasp will do her best James Bond impression.

Yep, just like that. But what about Strange Academy, which reaches a conclusion after one series and a Finals mini-series (a little late but they had a lot to do)? Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, they seem to be saying goodbye to the comic. But not everyone makes it to the finished line. And so, what of the future for Marvel's equivalent of Hogwarts, a school of magical users and beings?

The comic book ends with new students being admitted, even if they are never seen. The Strange Academy will continue. And the editorial page suggests more, much more to come.

Bleeding Cool recently frankensteined together a bunch of August solicitations. And one stuck out, even though it was just a title. Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1 will be published on the 2nd of August, 2023. Whether it is a series, a mini-series, a one-shot, many the first in a series of one-shots, each spotlighting a different potential student – or what Miles Morales will be doing in a school of magic after the events of Ultimate Invasion? More to come indeed…