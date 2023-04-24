34 Marvel August 2023 Solicits Frankensteined- X-Men, Venom, Star Wars Welcome to the Marvel Comics August 2023 solicitations, Frankensteined together with Fall Of X, Summer Of Symbiotes and Dark Droids.

They are doing this early, and so are we. Welcome to the Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now and run a bolt of electricity from tip to toe ahead of the full releases made available next month – more as we have it! Fall Of X, Summer Of Symbiotes and Dark Droids all involved.

MARVEL AGE #1000

Marvel's big day honors the release of MARVEL COMICS #1, the one that started it all! The groundbreaking issue opened the doors to the Marvel Universe for the first time ever, creating a tapestry of Super Heroes and stories that have gone on inspire generations of fans around the world. The stories featured in MARVEL AGE #1000 will be a grand tour of the Marvel mythos with stories that explore the classic days of Marvel in exciting new depth! In addition, MARVEL AGE #1000 will bring back a classic and beloved Marvel Comics tradition: The Marvel Comics Value Stamp! Who or what will the ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000, feature?

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!

Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!

Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!

The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!

The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!

Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor's impact on a mortal life!

Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man's friends and family!

Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID, RAINBOW ROWELL, RYAN STEGMAN, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI

Art by KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, PEPE LARRAZ, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE MCNIVEN & ADAM KUBERT

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 8/30

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 8/16

Announced last month at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! The new lineup will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is — and stop his army of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

X-MEN #25

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/2

Duggan will also continue to write X-MEN throughout FALL OF X. Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year's X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men finds their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! Harkening back to the character's ninja training, see the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko.

X-FORCE #43

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

On Sale 8/23

Benjamin Percy's run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them you will never expect!

WOLVERINE #36

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/30

Percy's astounding work on WOLVERINE will also be kicked into high gear as the dire circumstances of FALL OF X send Logan on the run and into a collision course with GHOST RIDER! Alongside acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, Percy will bring both his WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER runs together in a four-part epic: GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? The crossover kicks off in August's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA.

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/9

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 8/23

Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark's new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind's new status quo in surprising ways.

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

On Sale 8/9

This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way. Their motives and the existential threat they represent has been brewing in the pages of both Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan's X-MEN runs, and after the dramatic events at this year's Hellfire Gala, they're be unleashed from their virtual prison with a new mission. Former enemies become brother-in-arms as Cable and Bishop team-up to fight this crucial war against the Children of the Vault all on their own!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/9

The Quiet Council has been reduced to a single member while X-MEN RED #14 hints that Apocalypse's long-awaited return from Amenth may make matters far, far worse… TO ME, MY NO ONE. In IMMORTAL X-MEN #14, witness the X-Men's founder at his lowest. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. He fell. He fell furthest.

X-MEN RED #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/16

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

MAGNETO #1 (OF 4)

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art and Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 8/2

An all-new limited series taking place when Magneto, fulfilling a promise to Professor X, took charge of the Xavier Institute in his friend's absence. Magneto's struggles and triumphs as teacher to the next generation of mutantkind made this a beloved era and a major turning point in the character's evolution. Now, experience a never-before-told saga filled with new truths about this fascinating time period including a dark secret from Magneto's villainous past that threatened to disrupt it! Magneto burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of "Evil Mutants"! But when Professor X must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: TEACHER! With the New Mutants under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a super villain?! And one who tried to KILL them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and this new tale that will show how Magneto Was Right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as Irae, in her first ever appearance, has taken Magneto's lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism's best strategies!

DARK X-MEN #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 8/16

DARK X-MEN will star a squad of X-Men unlike any other you've seen before: Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate. This deadly group will band together to fill the void left by the X-Men, and are seemingly the perfect team to combat the harsh conditions of FALL OF X. Their hearts are in the right place but under the unpredictable leadership of the Goblin Queen and operating out of New York's new Limbo Embassy, will this team's dark ways turn the tide for mutantkind or make things far worse? Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of Children of the Atom and 2023's Marvel's Voices: Pride, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

On Sale 8/2

Elevate Bobby Drake to Super Hero greatness, complete with a new base of operations, never-before-seen uses of his abilities, and fierce new enemies. Iceman's newfound purpose will position him amongst Marvel's most powerful beings, but a dark side effect of his new mission could cause it all to shatter… After the events of this year's can't-miss Hellfire Gala, Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! See the Omega-level mutant as you've never seen him before in a new saga that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

REALM OF X #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 8/23

REALM OF X will continue the Krakoan Era's fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary. This mysterious mastermind wants to manipulate mutantkind just as they're at their lowest—but they've messed with the wrong ones! Can Magik, former Valkyrie Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary overcome their differences and rise as legendary heroes of the Ten Realms? Or will their mere presence escalate the conflict and warp mutantkind's destiny forever? Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, an unlikely group of mutants find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

On Sale 8/3

Who or what is the Scourge — and why is no droid safe? As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next, the Rebel Alliance and the Empire both face chaos! What role does Ajax Sigma from last year's Star Wars: Revelations one-shot play in all of this? And whose side is he on?

STAR WARS #37

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

LOBOT LOST!

Something has gone horribly wrong with Lobot, putting the Rebellion at terrible risk! Lando Calrissian will do anything to save his friend, even if it means betraying the Rebels. Will the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS destroy any chance to cure Lobot, or will he be lost forever?

Star Wars: Darth Vader #37

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CURSE OF THE JEDI!

Killer Droids have taken over Darth Vader's flagship Super Star Destroyer, the Executor! But even with the powerful Kyberite shield, the Dark Lord of the Sith cannot fully control the Force! Will the lessons of Jedi Masters Qui-Gon and Obi-Warn save him from the SCOURGE — or make him a tool for its galactic conquest?

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

The Milestone 75th Issue of Doctor Aphra!

Something is rotten in the House of Tagge! Sent by Domina Tagge to investigate a series of strange droid malfunctions, Doctor Aphra faces a deadly enemy from the past—a horde of Clone War-Era Prototype Battle Droids designed by Domina herself! Is this sabotage? Betrayal? Or something far, far worse?

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #37

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by DAVIDE TINTO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The Haunting Secret Mission of Jango Fett!

The Bounty Hunters must contend with the looming shadow of the sins of Boba Fett's father! What is the secret that lurks on the mysterious droid outpost, The Haven? Who is Tarr Kligson and what is his connection to Jango Fett?

STAR WARS: MAX REBO #1

(W) Daniel José Older (A) Paul Fry

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by CULLEN BUNN & DAVID MICHELINIE

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

On Sale 8/2

And finally, the capstone to Summer of Symbiotes and spinning out of EXTREME VENOMVERSE comes THE DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE! Symbiote hotshots Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval are reuniting to bring the symbiotic ax down on the VENOMVERSE! Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe to the point of traversing the Multiverse with a singular goal: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS! The limited series will also include a classic tale in the vein of Venom: Lethal Protector by Venom co-creator David Michelinie. All five issues will release in August and will be packed with more symbiote shakeups than you can wrap your head around!

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #4

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SKAN SRISUWAN

On Sale 8/30

It's a fight against MADNESS in Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino's CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY! The new symbiotic monstrosity called Madness inadvertently forced Liz Allan to bond to the all-new MISERY symbiote, changing both her life and the future of symbitoes! Imbued with all the powers and personalities of the LIFE FOUNDATION SYMBIOTES (and more!), Madness is a symbiotic force unlike any other in the Marvel Universe. There is nowhere that Liz Allan can go that Madness cannot follow, no one she can ask for help that Madness cannot destroy, and nothing she can do to stop the brutality of its onslaught. Fans can see Madness in all his glory on the cover of CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #4 and concept art by Francesco Mortarino!

Also confirmed for the 6th of August

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #9

MOON KNIGHT #26

PLANET OF THE APES #5

RED GOBLIN #7

SCARLET WITCH #7

STAR WARS: YODA #10

STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #5

WHAT IF…? DARK: VENOM #1