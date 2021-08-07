Carol Danvers vs. Space Sewer Sludge in Captain Marvel #31 [Preview]

Captain Marvel #31 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we just so happen to have a preview right here. In that preview, Carol takes her boyfriend War Machine on a nice vacation to visit her half-sister in space. On the itinerary? A relaxing trip through the sewers to battle a sludge monster raised on toxic waste! Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #31

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN MARVEL #31 INHYUK LEE AAPIH VAR

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Marco Checchetto

VACATION, ALL I NEVER WANTED!

Carol and Rhodey have rekindled their relationship (and their vacation plans!) just in time to get a distress call from Carol's half sister – Lauri-ell, the Kree Accuser – that sends the couple on a detour into space, where they find themselves in need of far more than swimsuits. There is a gathering darkness in the galaxy…and it has Captain Marvel's name all over it. Don't miss the kickoff to another exhilarating fight fest for the Multiverse's baddest boss of space!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99