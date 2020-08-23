Catwoman #25 Gives A Cat's Eye View Of Gotham For Joker War (Preview)

Catwoman #25 is getting a 48-page anniversary issue of the series, with new lead writer Ram V telling three stories with different artists, and it is hitting FOC tonight, so its the last chance for retailers to up their orders before it hits stores for September 15th – and remember that it's a tie-in to the Joker War crossover that is kicking all sorts of bottom on the sales charts right now. Hence why there is an extended 10-page unlettered preview. to allow retailers to make a judgement call about what's coming. In Joker's War we saw Catwoman used to steal $100 billion from Bruce Wayne to the Joker… now it looks like she's trying to get it all back. But for her or for Bruce?

Ram V and artist Fernando Blanco team up for the main story "Duende," a tie-in to Batman: The Joker War. "Selina Kyle returns to Gotham City to get even with the people that stole her plans and used them against Batman. The Riddler and the Penguin better look over their shoulders, because Catwoman is ready to claim what she deserves, and that's everything!"

In the first backup story, "Return to Alleytown" Ram V joins artist John Paul Leon, colourist FCO Plascencia and letterer Ariana Maher in a short story about "Catwoman's return to Alleytown to start her empire."

And then they all work with Juan Ferreyra for the second backup story, "Cat vs. Woman, where readers get a cat's-eye view of the life and criminal exploits of Selina Kyle.

CATWOMAN #25 Written by RAM V Art by FERNANDO BLANCO, JOHN PAUL LEON and JUAN FERREYRA Cover by JOËLLE JONES Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO On sale 09/15/20 $5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US