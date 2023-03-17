Catwoman #53 Preview: Can the New Catwoman Maintain Her Double Life? Eiko continues to a good job as Catwoman in this preview of Catwoman #53. But what happens when her family finds out?!

Welcome to our preview of Catwoman #53, where we take a look at the latest installment of the Catwoman series. Eiko continues to do a good job as Catwoman in this preview, but what happens when her family finds out?!

CATWOMAN #53

DC Comics

0123DC151

0123DC152 – Catwoman #53 Sergio Acuna Cover – $4.99

0123DC153 – Catwoman #53 Sweeney Boo Cover – $4.99

0123DC819 – Catwoman #53 Qistina Khalidah Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

The Gotham mob bosses suspect that their very own leader, Eiko of the Hasigawa Clan, is betraying their code by putting on a Catwoman suit. Is Gotham big enough for two Catwomen? Catwoman doesn't play well with others, but this cat is gonna need the help of Tomcat to stay out of the mob's crosshairs. Meanwhile, Selina makes a few enemies of her own in jail, especially the inmates her ex Batman put there.

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

