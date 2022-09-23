Celebrate Halloween with Helloween (The Band) (The Comic) (Preview)

This October, legendary 80s metal band Helloween (still around and kicking, by the way) will be featured in a new comic by Joe Harris and Axel Medellin. Helloween #1 is in stores on October 26th from Opus Comic, who have provided Bleeding Cool with a preview. Bringing to life the lore and humor of the band's album covers on the comic page, Helloween #1 is on final order cutoff on Monday, so get your orders in before then if you want to ensure you get a treat, and not a trick, on October 26th.

Helloween #1 (of 3)

Joe Harris (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Santi Casas (CA)

Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known. 31 pages of story!

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Oct. 26, 2022

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Monster Mash-Up variant cover by Axel Medellin

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Jack O. Lantern Action Figure variant cover