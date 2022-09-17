Cerebus Blacks Up For Cerebus In Hell's Three-Wheeler Annual

Marvel Triple-Action was a seventies reprint comic from Marvel that republished sixties issues of Avengers and Fantastic Fourto a new audience that did indeed start off extra-sized but then suddenly no longer was. Dave Sim isn't quite sure why he is b=parodying it in the latest Cerebus In Hell one-shot but he is. Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. And this issue seems to continue that, with a "blacked up" Cerebus Black Widow spouting racial stereotypical language on the cover. What happened, Dave? Here are the arvark-Vanaheim December 2022 solicits and solicitations.

CIH PRESENTS THREE WHEELER ANNUAL ONE SHOT

Dave Sim wrote the original title for this one: so long even he can't remember it. It was a parody of Marvel Triple Action, so it had Three-Wheeler in there somewhere. If the postage stamp reproduction of the cover isn't too small, you can maybe read it. But for the purposes of Diamond Inventory, Three-Wheeler Annual No. 1 is what it's called. Don't miss the first (and, God-willing, last) appearance of the "De For True Black Widow." Cerebus' head with shoe polish all over it (Hey! It worked for Justin Trudeau!) green-screened onto a Carson Grubaugh drawing of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow. Equity now!

CEREBUS TP VOL 16 THE LAST DAY NEW PTG

Aardvark-Vanaheim is proud to present the painstakingly and lovingly digitally remastered 16th volume in the Cerebus series! Collecting issues #289-300, the conclusion to comics' first 6,000-page graphic novel is now reprinted for the first time since 2004, fully and carefully restored page-by-page from the original art boards! Follow Cerebus' last day on Earth as he deals with debilitating aches and pains, memory loss, political turmoil, indigestion, and incontinence in a world he no longer understands, all the while waiting for his son to come visit! Includes complete annotations by Dave Sim.

