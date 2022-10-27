Chainsaw Man Tatsuki Fujimoto's Early Work- Viz January 2023 Solicits

Viz Media are publishing the earliest work of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto in their January 2023 solicits and solicitations, as Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man 17-21. Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA. And their publication of Chainsaw Man has over 18 million copies in circulation. This will have significantly fewer… but may be even more of an interest.

TATSUKI FUJIMOTO BEFORE CHAINSAW MAN GN 17-21

VIZ LLC

NOV222006

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

See the origins of the mad genius who created Chainsaw Man! This short story manga collection features Tatsuki Fujimoto's earliest work. It's rough, it's raw, and it's pure Tatsuki Fujimoto!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLUE BOX GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

NOV222007

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

After being paired up with Haryu for doubles matches, Taiki endures rigorous drills to prepare for the regional preliminaries, and his dream of reaching nationals feels a little more achievable. But when a new love rival with eyes on Chinatsu appears, will his romance aspirations crumble before his eyes?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

NOV222008

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoya Matsumoto

The Defense Force has taken Kafka into custody and plans to dispose of him. To save himself, Kafka attempts to plead his humanity to Director General Shinomiya, wielder of the mighty Kaiju No. 2's power and the person lauded as the strongest in Defense Force history. When Kafka's pleas fail to move the director general, he winds up facing him in combat! Can Kafka keep his kaiju form together long enough to save his own skin?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DANDADAN GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

NOV222009

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

Okarun, a high school boy obsessed with supernatural phenomena, is cursed by Turbo Granny! Along with his classmate Momo Ayase, he challenges Turbo Granny to a game of tag as a means to lift the curse. If the two can stay out of her reach until the finish line, they'll win. But Turbo Granny's assassin, a bound spirit in the form of a giant crab, has other plans!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

NOV222010

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

Kiyohara, the malicious and decadent governor of Shinano, is determined to crush any dissent within the province. When Hoshina Yasaburo, a member of the Suwa sect, rises up in rebellion, Suwa Yorishige dispatches Tokiyuki and the Elusive Warriors on a clandestine mission to aid the rebel leader. Tokiyuki and his companions find themselves plunging into a major battlefield engagement. But can he help warriors who are more determined to die than to achieve victory?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HELCK GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

NOV222011

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

After the Demon Lord is slain at the hands of a lone human warrior, humans rejoice over the end of his reign of terror. But an intense tournament gathering powerful fighters who hope to be crowned the next Demon Lord draws in the unlikeliest of contestants-Helck, who claims to hate humans but is a human himself! How will Helck change the course of the war between demons and humankind?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

JOJO6251 WORLD OF HIROHIKO ARAKI HC

VIZ LLC

NOV222012

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

Hirohiko Araki changed the face of manga forever when he created JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! The epic story of the Joestar family spans generations, and iconic stories like Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable have made the series a fan favorite-and Araki himself the ultimate fan-favorite artist. JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki celebrates his work with an incredible collection of illustrations, foldout posters, and highly desired behind-the-scenes information. Explore the characters, their Stands, and everything you ever wanted to know about heroes like Jotaro Kujo and Josuke Higashikata, and cruel villains like Dio!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ LLC

NOV222013

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

Although the examinees have overcome many physical threats, passing the first-class mage exam ultimately comes down to a simple interview with Serie, whose intuition will determine success or failure. Once the exam is over, Frieren, Fern, and Stark set out again on their journey to Aureole, the land where souls rest. While on the road, various encounters provide new challenges-though the most challenging thing Stark and Fern have to face is a date with each other!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 85

VIZ LLC

NOV222014

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

One of Conan's most closely guarded secrets is about to be exposed! As both the FBI and the Men in Black race toward the truth, the conflict comes down to a confrontation between two mystery men: Amuro, the Man in Black codenamed Bourbon, and Subaru, the mild-mannered college student with surprising deduction skills.

Then Officer Yumi is kidnapped by a criminal who leaves a trail of clues encoded in shogi pieces. Conan and shogi champ Shukichi have to develop a winning stratagem to save her before time runs out in their deadly match!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

NOV222015

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa's most treasured memory is of the night Tsukasa saved his life. But it turns out there are some crucial gaps in his recollection, including a fateful promise and a forgotten kiss. As he searches for answers, he discovers amazing things about his wife and a legend that stretches back over a thousand years. Can their marriage survive the full truth?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

NOV222016

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Secrets of Natsuno and Yurako's past are revealed. Natsuno is compelled by a mysterious force to collect one grotesque item after another. Will she find what she seeks at a performance by a mysterious yokai theater troupe? Then, Yurako recalls how her family, the Goko clan, exploited her powers for profit. Plus, Mao and Nanoka investigate a teenager whose playful curses on her classmates come true…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ROMANTIC KILLER GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

NOV222017

(W) Wataru Momose (A) Wataru Momose

Thanks to magical fairy Riri's magic, Anzu is now stuck spending her days fending off hot guys. First it was classmate Kazuki, then childhood friend Junta. Now the rich and naive Koganei has suddenly taken an interest in her!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

PRINCE FREYA GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

NOV222018

(W) Keiko Ishihara (A) Keiko Ishihara

Freya and her knights have traveled to Asha to rekindle Tyr's ancient alliance with the desert kingdom. But the royal family of Asha has already capitulated to Sigurdian rule rather than risking bloody war. Will old ties and ever-increasing Sigurdian oppression be enough to convince the Ashans to risk their country and their lives?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SKIP BEAT 3IN1 GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

NOV222019

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Kyoko's intense audition finally wins over the producer and secures her the role of Momiji, but there's no time to enjoy her victory as various romantic misunderstandings start making her life more stressful than ever. She tries to focus on being an amazing actress, but the news that Ren is dating a hot older woman is making that a little difficult! As a consummate professional, Kyoko is doing her best to ignore the gossip. But how can she pretend it isn't happening when Ren insists on talking to her about it?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MY LOVE MIX-UP GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

NOV222020

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

Aoki is dating Ida, a boy in his class. In order to buy Ida a birthday present, Aoki started working part-time, but now it seems Ida doesn't want Aoki to spend his hard-earned money on him. What's a boyfriend to do?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

NOV222021

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A) Kyousuke Motomi

Fumi, Kyutaro, and other members of the Genbu clan race to the Byakko village to help Sarara, who's hell-bent on bringing down Suzaku member Inoue. Sarara's extreme plan leaves her in dire straits, so her friends dive into an unknown and dangerous realm themselves in order to save her!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA SCHOOL BRIEFS GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

NOV222022

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Anri Yoshi

Setsubun-a holiday to mark the coming of spring. Between Setsubun, a Valentine's Day celebration, a springtime mountain trip, and even a meeting under the cherry blossoms, both U.A. students and faculty are ready to celebrate! First, the students of class 1-A prepare for a wild bean-throwing showdown and aim to bring Bakugo the oni and Eri the hostage a little bit closer. But will they inspire the mean-spirited Bakugo to bring his very best Plus Ultra?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 10.99

KUBO WON'T LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

NOV222023

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

As usual, Shiraishi expects no one at school to realize it's his birthday. But Kubo changes the trend and gives him a gift! Kubo then snoops on Shiraishi after he receives a mysterious note in his shoe cubby-could it be a love letter?! And with sports day fast approaching, Shiraishi's life switches gears for summer!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

NOV222024

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Andy and the others head off to rescue Fuuko and slay Spring. Amidst a fierce battle between Under and the Union, Fuuko reaches the top of the tower alone. There, she tries to talk things out with Spring, but the UMA, bound by the will of God, challenges her to a three-round competition to decide the fate of the world!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DR STONE GN VOL 24

VIZ LLC

NOV222025

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

Imagine waking to a world where every last human has been mysteriously turned to stone…

One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim-until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!

Senku and company are determined to reach the moon, but first they face their greatest obstacle yet-building a computer! They need the help of a genius programmer named Sai, who just happens to be Ryusui's older brother. As progress on the rocket continues, Senku shocks the Kingdom of Science when he reveals a grim truth about their mission…

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

NOV222026

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Adam Whiteley, member of the House of Commons, is willing to put his life on the line to fight for equality for the common people of Great Britain. William Moriarty pegs him as a potential ally and gives Whiteley a powerful bargaining chip he can use against the House of Lords-evidence of their wrongdoings. Faced with threats on his life, what will Whiteley use the evidence for? Will his pure intentions lead him down the path of an angel…or a devil?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

NOV222027

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

The Trimagicathalon-the event that will determine Mash's destiny-has finally begun! Easton and Walkis have sent their best into a spooky manor full of scary spells and unimaginable curses. Enemies and allies alike find themselves scattered in this macabre maze, and to make matters worse, Mash is quickly caught in a trap by Lévis! Then, faced with the overwhelming magic supremacy of the Walkis school, it's time for Lance and Dot to show what they're made of!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON ADVENTURES X Y GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

NOV222028

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

The Legendary Pokémon Xerneas has transformed into a great tree, and whoever can possess it will also be in control of immense power! Trainer Korrina lost her battle as well as her key stone. Feeling responsible for Korrina's defeat, X retreats once more into his home.

Will X's friends ever get him to come back out of hiding again?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 22 (MR)

VIZ LLC

NOV222029

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

The epic battles for supremacy in the black market lead to a revolution for carnivores and herbivores alike. Mixed-species psychopath Melon finds a new target for his rage. And in the bittersweet conclusion, Beastar horse Yahya and Komodo dragon Gosha attempt to repair their friendship, red deer Louis and gray wolf Juno seek a way forward, and gray wolf Legoshi and dwarf rabbit Haru define their relationship on their own terms.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

NOV222030

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Miwa finally feels like she's getting a handle on the new shape her relationship with Saeko has taken. It's hard to switch from being girlfriends to friends, but her growing connection with Takami has been a great distraction. Except now things with the cute underclassman have started to feel weird, and Miwa isn't sure she's brave enough to ask why. Will her second relationship fizzle out before it even gets started?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 9.99

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 20

VIZ LLC

NOV222031

(W) Noriyuki Konishi (A) Noriyuki Konishi

Nate and his Yo-Kai sidekicks Jibanyan and Whisper are surprised by the return of the original White Yo-kai Watch-this time with three surprising new variations! Join the goofy fun as the familiar Yo-kai gang meets up with some bizarre new friends, bringing spirited chaos and gags galore to the life of ordinary schoolkid Nate Adams…

For all ages.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

NOV222032

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Takumi Fukui

Round three is kicking off, and humanity really needs to get a win on the board. Brunhilde's dark horse challenger, Sasaki Kojiro, squares off with Poseidon in what is sure to be a memorable contest. Poseidon isn't concerned about possibly being the first god to fall to human hands, and Sasaki Kojiro has never won a fight in his life, even against another human being! Can humanity's champions ever make the gods take them seriously? All of humanity's hopes now lie on the edge of Sasaki's blade…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 26

VIZ LLC

NOV222033

(W) Takaya Kagami (A) Yamato Yamamoto

Having seen Yuichiro's past, Mikaela opens his heart and accepts becoming Yuichiro's new demon. But Shikama Doji attacks, trying to keep them from joining forces! Kimizuki, Yoichi, and the rest of Yuichiro's friends come to their rescue just in time, allowing them to complete the ritual. Now that Mikaela has become a demon and Yuichiro's Cursed Gear, do they finally have the power to stand up against Shikama Doji?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99