Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, Bryan Edward Hill, Charlamagne Tha God, Denys Cowan

Charlamagne Tha God's Illuminati in AWA June 2026 Full Solicits

Charlamagne Tha God's Illuminati in AWA's June 2026 Full Solicits with Bryan Edward Hill, Denys Coan and Bill Sienkiewicz

Article Summary Charlamagne Tha God's Illuminati graphic novel arrives from AWA, hitting shelves July 2026 for Comic-Con.

The book is written by Bryan Edward Hill with art by Denys Cowan and the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz.

Illuminati follows Lilly's quest to uncover her twin sister's death deep in the hip-hop and power elite worlds.

Charlamagne aims to spotlight Black talent in comics, inspired by his lifelong comic book fandom.

Charlamagne Tha God's graphic novel. Illuminati, actually by Bryan Edward Hill, Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, is coming from AWA to comic book stores in their rapidly-reduced June 2026 solicits and solicitations… though it's actually coming out in mid-July, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con…

Charlamagne Tha God is an American radio host, television personality, author, and media executive. He rose to prominence co-hosting the nationally syndicated hip-hop morning show The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 (iHeartRadio) alongside DJ Envy and others, known for candid, often controversial interviews with celebrities, musicians, and politicians. He has hosted TV programs like Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God, appeared on MTV2's Uncommon Sense, and founded the Black Effect Podcast Network. His stated goal when this book was first crowdfunded in 2024 was to shine a spotlight on the wealth of Black talent working in comic books and graphic novels and that "content producers across publishing and Hollywood have consistently underestimated the level of Black fandom around key comic franchises and characters… I've always been a huge fan of comic books. Listen to any hip hop record, man. I'm a huge Wu-Tang fan. They've always referenced so many comic books." And he also got a Wolverine tattoo when he was sixteen…

Bryan Edward Hill is an American author, screenwriter, comic book writer, musician, and graphic designer who has written for major comic publishers including Marvel (e.g., Blade, Ultimate Black Panther, Killmonger), DC Comics (Batman and the Outsiders, Detective Comics), and Image/Top Cow. In television, he served as a writer and producer on HBO Max's Titans and has worked on film projects like an untitled Prince biopic and the Power Rangers reboot. His first feature film, Archangel, is slated for 2026.

Denys Cowan is best known as one of the co-founders of Milestone Media in 1992, which introduced a groundbreaking line of diverse superhero comics, including Static, Hardware, and Icon. Cowan's notable comic work includes a legendary run on DC's The Question with Denny O'Neil, Batman: Blind Justice, Power Man and Iron Fist, Deathlok, Black Panther, and various DC and Marvel titles. He has also served as a producer and director on animated shows like Static Shock, The Boondocks, and Young Justice, and held executive roles in animation at BET, with recent work on Nightwing and Milestone projects.

Bill Sienkiewicz is a groundbreaking American comic book artist known for blending classical painting, abstract expressionism, collage, and mixed media, techniques rarely seen in the medium in the eighties. He is best known for his runs on Marvel's Moon Knight, The New Mutants, and the Frank Miller collaboration Elektra: Assassin. Other notable works include Stray Toasters, Big Numbers, contributions to Daredevil: Love and War, The Sandman: Endless Nights, and much more.

CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD PRESENTS ILLUMINATI TP (MR)

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Denys Cowan & Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Sanford Greene

When Lilly travels to Los Angeles to investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist, she begins uncovering connections that reach far beyond the music industry. What starts as a search for answers becomes a descent into a world where influence can be manufactured, success comes with consequences, and long-rumored power structures may be more real than anyone wants to admit.

$19.99 7/15/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!