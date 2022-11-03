Charlotte Woo Sells Crow Girl, Her First Graphic Novel For Six Figures

Crow Girl, a new middle-grade graphic novel, has been sold at auction by its author Charlotte Woo for six-figures. Chris Hernandez at Razorbill won the auction and Crow Girl, which Charlotte has been working on since 2019, is planned to be published in the spring of 2025.

Crow Girl is described as having echoes of Studio Ghibli, a middle grade graphic novel fairy tale that introduces Crow, a girl born with feathers on her face and the ability to talk to animals, who embarks on a quest with her new friend, the cursed prince, to change both their fates.

Charlotte Woo is a chinese comic book artist who recently moved to Canada. Charlotte Woo's agent Alex Slater at Greenburger Kids brokered the two-book deal for North American rights – an agent she only got back in June. So that's fast work.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the recent shutdowns have put a fire underneath it recently.