Chip Kidd To Examine Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel In New Book

Designer Chip Kidd is taking apart and re-examining Fantastic Four #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, panel by panel, in a new book from Abrams ComicARTS. And in the spirit of the age, they are also creating a replica of Doctor Strange's Book of the Vishanti, both in ComicARTS November 2021 solicitations, though the latter will be out in December.

The first issue of Fantastic Four by legendary creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced fans to a now-iconic team of super-heroes-Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch, and the Thing-ushering in the modern Marvel Age of comics. Kirby's artistic contributions in this comic book revolutionized visual storytelling and brought a new reality to the way comics stories could be told, the ripple effects of which continue to influence comic book art to this day. Sixty years after its publication in November 1961, this reimagining by award-winning graphic designer Chip Kidd uses an original copy of the comic book to present the classic story in a whole new way that is sure to engage both lifelong fans and the latest generation of Marvel enthusiasts. The book also includes text by Marvel editor Tom Brevoort and historian Mark Evanier.

One of the most formidable and powerful items in the Marvel Universe, the sacred Book of the Vishanti contains an infinite number of potent spells, incantations, and lore from fantastic realms. Created thousands of years ago in the ancient city of Babylon to combat demons and those who wield dark magic, this tome has been passed down by the greatest sorcerers of the ages, each adding their own discoveries into its ever-expanding pages. The greatest source of magical knowledge in our dimension, the Book of the Vishanti is the ultimate collection of spells, history, and personal accounts recorded by practitioners over centuries, including notes from Doctor Strange himself.

After solving a soccer-related, curse-driven mystery in Germany, Huey, Dewey, and Louie – the world-famous nephews of Donald Duck-find themselves on a hot new case when they travel back to France. Written by Tommy Greenwald and featuring two-color illustrations throughout, the Duckscares series is perfect for young mystery fans!

