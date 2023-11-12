Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, thought bubble

Chip Mosher & David Steinberger Plotting At Thought Bubble Again?

Last year;s Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate, saw former ComiXology executives Chip Mosher and David Steinberger plot to form DSTLRY.

Last year at Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate saw former Comixology executives Chip Mosher and David Steinberger pop by the show for a series of mysterious meetings. Meetings that Bleeding Cool seemed to keep stumbling upon them, much to their annoyance. We noted they were in Leeds with Tula Lotay and Jock and then with the likes of James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder and more. When pressed, Chip Mosher would only say that he is there because he loves comics. Which, of course, he does. But the combination of both figures, travelling internationally for nothing more than a comic book convention, set whiskers twitching. Chip Mosher has stepped up to do portfolio reviews in lieu of Shelly Bond, who didn't make it due to weather conditions. But what was he reviewing portfolios for?

Well, we later discovered. No, it wasn't a Comixology killer, it was Dstlry. Or DSTLRY, as they insist on typing it. A brand new publisher taking a brand new attitude to the comics that they publish. Including many of the creators, they were meeting with at Thought Bubble last year. Though I understand the James Tynion IV "meeting" I thought I saw was just coincidental. This was their first year officially at Thought Bubble as DSTLRY, sponsoring one of the halls just like Comixology Originals used to do when Chip and David ran that, and they also held a party in Leeds the Thursday before the show, like Comixology used to have a party. It all feels very familiar.

And this year, Chip Mosher and David Steinberg are back taking more meetings with even more comic book creators. And looking just as mysterious about it as they did then.

Who will be joining DSTLRY in 2024? Who was at Thought Bubble this year that wasn't part of their roster? Should we put money on Jeff Lemire or Zoe Thorogood? I did try to also steer them towards Doug Noble and Mark Stafford… you never know.

