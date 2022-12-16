Chip Mosher & David Steinberger to Announce ComiXology Killer in 2023?

Back in November, I went to Harrogate's Thought Bubble comic book convention, sponsored by digital comic book publisher ComiXology Originals, but with two former ComiXology employees, its founder David Steinberger and the former guy in charge of Originals, Chip Mosher. And they spent their time taking meetings with comic book professionals, and chatted with their former colleagues. Something was in the air, but so was the smell of Non-Disclosure Agreements. And the knowledge that their departure from ComiXology will have come with non-compete clauses from ComiXology owner Amazon.

Since then, there has been a lot of rumour and gossip, but nothing concrete. I understand that until those Amazon gardening leave contracts are up, that is all we will learn. But the best guess is that Steinberger and Mosher are creating a ComiXology rival. Using all their knowledge to create a new digital comic book distributor, with the user-friendliness of the older version before Amazon merged the operations with their Kindle platform and, for many, killed much of its appeal.

If it is distributing titles as well as publishing new work, it will naturally need a long lineup to have meetings with publishers and creators. And Thought Bubble certainly gave an opportunity for such discussions.

Of course, it could be nothing to do with any of this, and it was just an excuse to fly to Heathrow and then get the tune into London, the train to Leeds and then again to Harrogate to meet some old friends and see some small press comic books. And then do comic art portfolio reviews for up-and-coming artists, just for the fun of it. But if I had to put money on it, they are creating a ComiXology killer, and we might even know what, by San Diego Comic-Con next year.