Chris Claremont Returns To The X-Men With X-Men Legends

The Third Summers brother. Was he Gambit? Was he Adam-X? No, he was Vulcan. But it was touch and go back then, twenty-five years ago. And X-Men Legends #1 out in February from Marvel Comics will team nineties X-Men creators Fabian Nicieza and Brett Booth to retell that story with all-new stuff – and future issues bringing in Chris Claremont, Larry Hama, Louise Simonson, Peter David and more.

Break out the yellows and blues, fire up the Danger Room and snap on your pouches as legendary X-writers return to classic eras of the mutant super heroes in all-new, in-continuity stories set during their groundbreaking runs! Featuring greats like Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, Fabian Nicieza, Larry Hama, Peter David, and more, X-MEN LEGENDS will deliver startling tales month after month that dive into the rich history of the X-Men to tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing plot danglers, and reveal shocking truths that will change the past and future of the X-Men! Fabian Nicieza, known for his explosive work on the X-Men in their nineties heyday, kicks off the series with a special saga of Cyclops and Havok that will solve one of the greatest X-Men mysteries of all time: Adam-X and his startling connection to the Summers bloodline! "It's incredibly exciting to finally tell the story of the infamous "third" Summers brother. Twenty-five years in the making, to see the truth about Adam-X revealed – and drawn so magnificently by Brett Booth – is one of the most surreal experiences of my career!" Nicieza said. "Getting the opportunity to tell this tale while kicking off the new X-Men Legends series is a x-tremely x-citing!" Don't miss this revelatory tale that will leave X-Men fans speechless when X-MEN LEGENDS #1 takes the comic book industry by storm this February! And stay tuned for news about the other decades-in-the-making stories coming your way in this one-of-a-kind title.

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art and Cover by BRETT BOOTH