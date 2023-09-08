Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chris claremont, wolverine

Chris Claremont To Write Wolverine Sequel To Uncanny X-Men #268

In February 2024, Chris Claremont teams up with Edgar Salazar for a sequel to Claremont’s Wolverine solo stories with Madripoor Knights.

John Byrne is also creating sequels to his X-Men comic books, the only difference with this is that Marvel is publishing Chris Claremont's. Because, yes. this February 2024, X-Men writer Chris Claremont teams up with artist Edgar Salazar for a sequel to Uncanny X-Men #268.

Having defined the character for decades in his legendary work on Uncanny X-Men and helming the character's first solo adventures, there's no better creator to kick things off, and Claremont will mark the occasion by following up on the events of one of his most beloved Wolverine tales drawn by Jim Lee. The saga includes Wolverine's earliest meeting with Captain America during World War II as they team up to rescue a young Natasha Romanoff and connects it with a present-day Wolverine adventure where he fights alongside Black Widow in Madripoor. It's a one-issue masterpiece of epic storytelling, and now fans can experience a long-awaited sequel to this undisputed classic! The five-issue limited series will be drawn by acclaimed artist Edgar Salazar, who got his claws bloody in the recent X-23: Deadly Regenesis series. Together, Claremont and Salazar will pick things up where Uncanny X-Men #268 left off as Captain America joins Wolverine and Black Widow in the dangerous streets of Madripoor to hunt down a planet-threatening weapon and…the multiple enemies looking to control it! CLAREMONT, CAP, WIDOW, and WOLVERINE—TOGETHER AGAIN! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time, against a multitude of foes, including the Hand! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes! "Hard to believe, Bub, I've known Logan for 50 years!" Claremont shared. "And Natasha was in the first Marvel story I ever wrote. This trip back to Madripoor reveals hidden truths about two of my favorite characters on the adventure that shaped their lives."

Expect more, much more, from Wolverine's 50th anniversary through 2024…



WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by EDGAR SALZAR

Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 2/7

And a blast from the past…

