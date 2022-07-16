Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²

Yesterday Bleeding Cool mentioned that, at the end of a two-hour interview between our good friend Omar at Near Mint Comics, Chris Claremont dropped some upcoming plans, to follow his delayed Gambit series with Sid Kotian that will be launching at the end of the month. He stated that "Gambit will launch in two weeks and somewhere at the end of the month, beginning of next month, keep your eyes peeled, there should be a new announcement for my next series, of which I can say absolutely nothing, but I think it will make people happy".

Well, it looks like Bleeding Cool can tell you that Chris Claremont's new Marvel comic is... X-Treme X-Men². Yes, and that includes the "squared" bit.

X-Treme X-Men was the name a comic book series published by Marvel Comics in the noughties written by Chris Claremont, and featured a world travelling X-Men team led by Storm. The first 24 issues were drawn by Salvador Larroca, and the final 22 issues were drawn by Igor Kordey. A later shorter X-Treme X-Men in the tweenies featured a multidimensional cast of X-Men characters led by Dazzler, written by Greg Pak.

X-Treme X-Men was a comic that belied its title, the comic was hardly extreme at all. It was given to Claremont as a sop, as he was dropped from X-Men and Uncanny X-Men, when Grant Morrison came along, and relaunched X-Men as New X-Men. It could – and did -run with independent editorial purview, and separate from the main X-Men books.

X-Treme X-Men contained Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Bishop, Sage, Neal Shaara: Thunderbird, Betsy Braddock: Psylocke and Beast, later with Lifeguard, Cannonball and Slipstream joining, with Lila Cheney, Shadowcat, Magma, Red Lotus, Evangeline Whedon and Sunspot making regular appearances.

And now it appears that Chris will be returning to the series, still calling it X-Treme X-Men and making it exponential by taking it to the power of two, renamed X-Treme X-Men².

Look forward to an announcement from Marvel Comics at San Diego Comic-Con – or in the next solicitations, whichever comes first.