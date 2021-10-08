Chris Duffy & Esther Cajahuaringa Hired by Sterling for Graphic Novels

Chris Duffy, previously senior editor of graphic novels at Workman Publishing, has just joined Sterling Children's Books as executive editor, children's and adult graphic novels, humor, games, and puzzles. Previously, Duffy worked at DC Comics, Nickelodeon and edited the Spongebob comics from Bongo Comics. While Esther Cajahuaringa, previously an editor at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, has joined Sterling Children's Books as senior editor, picture books, chapter books, and early graphic novels. on Twitter she wrote "As I step into the office of my new roll at Sterling Publishing, instead of goodbye I would like to say thank you, Thank you to all of my brilliant authors, you will shine! Thank you to all my illustrators who truly brought me joy with their illustrations! Thank you Little, Brown." Other hires include Laura Schreiber as executive editor, young adult, and adult novels, and Whitney Manger as children's design director; most recently she was art director at Pixel+Ink.

Sterling Publishing Company, Inc. is a publisher of a broad range of subject areas, with multiple imprints and more than 5,000 titles in print. Founded in Sterling also publishes books for a number of brands, including AARP, Hasbro, Hearst Magazines, and USA TODAY, as well as serves as the North American distributor for domestic and international publishers including: Anova, Boxer Books, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Carlton Books, Duncan Baird, Guild of Master Craftsmen, the Orion Publishing Group, and Sixth & Spring Books. Sterling also owns and operates two verticals[clarification needed], Lark Crafts and Pixiq. Sterling Publishing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barnes & Noble, who acquired it in 2003. On January 5, 2012, the Wall Street Journal reported that Barnes & Noble had put its Sterling Publishing business up for sale. Negotiations failed to produce a buyer, however, and Sterling is reportedly no longer for sale as of March, 2012.