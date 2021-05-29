Christmas Comes Early to Gotham in Batman Catwoman #5 [Preview]

Batman Catwoman #5 may be in stores on the first day of June, but it's Christmastime already in this preview. Instead of Santa coming down the chimney, however, it's Harley Quinn, and she doesn't look very jolly. Ho ho ho! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #5 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0221DC038

0221DC039 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #5 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $3.99

0221DC040 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #5 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

Batman's two loves collide, and the smash-up could be dangerous not just for the Caped Crusader, but for The Joker as well. In order to prove her mission is righteous, Phantasm takes Catwoman out on a hit against one of the men responsible for the disappearance of her son. Unfortunately for Selina Kyle, this isn't the first time she's gone behind Batman's back to try to do the right thing, so she's far too aware of how bad a turn this whole affair could take. Also, in the future, it's Harley Quinn, ready to avenge Mistah J!

In Shops: 6/1/2021

SRP: $4.99