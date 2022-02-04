Christopher Cantwell & Ario Anindito's Obi-Wan #1 From Marvel Comics

Star Wars: Obi-Wan is a new five-issue miniserie by Christopher Cantwell and Ario Anindito launching from Marvel in May. For Star Wars Day, presumably. Cantwell tweeted out;

Yes it's true, I'm doing a Star War. Our favorite sage will reflect on his entire Jedi life in this series—as a Youngling Initiate, a Padawan, a Clone Wars commander, a Master with a complex apprentice, and his twilight days on Tatooine. Funnily enough I'm currently mired in macrobinocular research at my desk right now. I just want to take a quick moment and say a huge sincere thank you into the universe to the Marvel fandom wiki, Wookiepedia, and Memory Alpha. So many fan communities worth more than their weight in guides, handbooks, and encyclopedias (which are ALSO invaluable).

True that. StarWars.com states that;

the series finds the titular bearded hero in the final days of his time on Tatooine, chronicling earlier adventures in his own journals (which were previously referenced in Marvel's Star Wars series). The tales span Obi-Wan's entire life as a guardian of peace and justice, including his days as a Jedi Initiate, Padawan missions, experiencing the Clone Wars as a Jedi Knight, and facing new threats as a Jedi Master.

While Cantwell talks about the process of writing the comic book and the character.

What I love about Obi-Wan is that he is so much a character of patience and fortitude. He holds out hope and keeps that flame going even in the darkest times. He lost his Master, his best friend…he's experienced a lot of grief. But he pushes forward. He waits on Tatooine for decades. He is the Buddhist concept of kshanti — patience — personified. He is able to hold onto the glimmers of light amidst the cloak of darkness. Every issue thematically deals with his ability to do that as a person. Writing Yoda was surreal. Getting that speech pattern right isn't as easy as it sounds. And I've always loved Qui-Gon. He's my favorite part of the prequels and such a fascinating character. Anakin proved trickier, because he's as multifaceted as a diamond. But it's been a joy touching upon them all, and also playing with some beloved alien species and even creating a couple new characters that I think integrate well into the larger universe. I mean, I'm answering this question while my original Darth Vader head case full of my old Kenner figures sits behind me. Who doesn't dream of bringing those to life?