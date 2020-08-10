Christopher Eccleston Returns – The Daily LITG, 10th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw Christopher Eccleston return to Doctor Who as The Ninth Doctor in Big Finish productions next year. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Christopher Eccleston and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston is returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it's can't be for the money.
- Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
- The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
- Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
- Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
One year ago.
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House OF X comic books…
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- The Point is Not to Smash the World, But to Change It – "The Immortal Hulk" Continues into 2020…
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- Why Batman #75 Seems to Have Sold Fewer Copies Than Batman #74
- New Youngblood Publisher Offers to Develop Ryan Stegman If He Can Draw Sequentials
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "Channel 4" Opening Minutes [VIDEO]
- Marvel Comics States "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #12 Will "No Longer" be the Final Issue
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context hosted by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm EDT
- Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur Online hosted by Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Hickory Public Library, 5-6pm EDT
- Church Street Library Graphic Novel Club, Marylebone, London 6.30 pm BST
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog
- Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans
- Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat
