Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021

After a big falling out with production staff, Christopher Eccleston left Doctor Who after the first season of 2005, replaced in the role of The Doctor by David Tennant. He also declined a planned return to the role alongside Tennant and Matt Smith for the 50th Anniversary The Day Of The Doctor, which saw his place taken by John Hurt as The War Doctor. He even refused a final regeneration scene in that episode with John Hurt – though the BBC got away with using his eyes. He has also declined to participate in the Big Finish Doctor Who audio dramas that have seen many Doctor Who actors reprise their roles, including unlikely combinations such as Tom Baker's Doctor and Alex Kingston's River Song. But as of today, all bets are off, as Christopher Eccleston has confirmed a twelve-episode series of Doctor Who from Big Finish in 2021.

Dubbed The Ninth Doctor Adventures, they will be releases on – collector's edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl, across four box sets, starting with volume one in May 2021., though they can be preordered now.

Christopher Eccleston said: "After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing."

Big Finish's Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

"And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor."

Big Finish's Creative Director, and voice of The Daleks on the TV show, Nicholas Briggs, added: "Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He's such a powerful performer and it'll be amazing to work with him again."

Each of the four volumes inDoctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures with Christopher Eccleston will be released as a 4-disc collector's edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures stirring Christopher Eccleston is now available for pre-order from just £19.99. Those who pre-order a bundle of the entire series for just £88 (as a collector's edition box set) or £78 (as a download). While the Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple LP vinyls are strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume, and can be pre-ordered at £35.99 each, or £132 for the bundle of all four albums. The vinyl editions do not include the behind-the-scenes extras.