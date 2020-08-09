The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard

The ultimate crossover between AEW and WWE is set to begin soon, as talents from the competing companies have set up an inter-company competition. A cooking competition, that is, between WWE star Baron Corbin and recent AEW acquisition Eric Bischoff.

That's right. Finally, The Ratings King of Friday Nights is being recognized for his greatest talent: grilling meats. AEW's Eric Bischoff challenged WWE's Baron Corbin to a grilling challenge, and Corbin accepted. Corbin has struggled to gain respect for his culinary exploits despite fellow WWE star Renee Young receiving constant accolades for her own tweets about cooking things. Young has even recently inked a deal to publish a cookbook, even though Corbin has been diligently preparing ribs, wings, steak, and all manner of carnivorous treats in both the kitchen and backyard.

But Eric Bischoff, who appeared on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, sees the value in Corbin. Bischoff would be familiar with The Ratings King from his time on WWE Smackdown, though Bischoff was let go last year. Corbin remains on Smackdown, where he leads WWE's blue brand to victories in the ratings regularly. Now, these two titans of wrestling, one currently associated with AEW and the other with WWE, will go head to head in the WrestleMania of meat smoke offs.

"Two heels: lying, cheating, and stealing (thank you Eddie) their way to culinary supremacy and the honor of being named the Supreme Leader of Smoke!" Bischoff said. "Challenge accepted. What say you @BaronCorbinWWE?"

"I'm down what are we cooking?!" said Corbin, barely able to contain his excitement at the fact that somebody finally noticed his cooking tweets. "The best part is everyone gets to watch, and they don't get to try it, hahaha."

Will this intercompany cookoff be the catalyst for the next pro wrestling boom period? Will the ratings of both WWE and AEW skyrocket as a result? The Chadster can't imagine a more delicious conclusion.