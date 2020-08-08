Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios

Boss Fight Studios has announced that the new hit show, The Umbrella Academy will be getting their own action figures. The team tells if they are big fans of the series and hope to bring these iconic characters to life. The figures are set to release in 2021, hopefully between April and June. The first wave of The Umbrella Academy figures will include 4 characters with Cha-Cha, Vanya, Diego, and Klaus. They expect to show each of their personalities through high amounts of detail and great articulation. Their Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S figure series has been picking up tracking and this license can do wonders. With such a nice variety of heroes and alternate appearances in the Umbrella Academy, this will be a line to look forward too. Fans cans check out some of their stuff here and prep themselves to the launch next year. Read all about the license gain and the Boss Fight Studios team below from their press release.

"Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan-favorite, highly articulated figures announces their latest action figure line, The Umbrella Academy from television studio Universal Content Productions and brokered by UCP's licensing agency, Striker Entertainment! With characters based on the wildly popular Netflix show, the action figures will feature Boss Fight's signature multiple articulation points allowing for creative and imaginative poses."

"The Umbrella Academy has long been one of our favorite shows," says Catrina Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio, "we love each character and the uniqueness; I'm excited to bring them to action figure form."

"The first wave of figures will include Klaus, Vanya, Diego, and Cha-Cha and is anticipated to hit shelves in Q2 2021. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Boss Fight Studio" says Curtis Matthews, Licensing Executive at Striker Entertainment LLC. "Their signature high articulation and attention to detail will really bring the character personalities forward. The poses and movement possibilities are exciting."

"Launched in 2013, Boss Fight Studio originally brought their fan favorite Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. IP to market, allowing for easy customization and playability of toys. As the company grew, they've expanded to host some exciting licenses bringing that same high articulation and attention to detail to fan-loved brands. Umbrella Academy is the latest brand added to the portfolio."

"We can't wait to excite new fans with these toys. This is our first license with a contemporary show playing as we design. It will be fun to transform the beloved characters along with the story lines on the show" says Arana. "I've already started brainstorming how to bring Season 2 characters to life and I can't wait."