Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?

Unown raids are currently happening in Enigma Week, giving Pokémon GO trainers the chance at getting one of the rarest catches in the game: Shiny Unown. But at the rate that Unown raids are hatching, is the Shiny Unown worth hunting, or is this elusive Pokémon just a pipe dream?

There are currently five Unown available in Tier Two raids… and, unfortunately, they're sharing the current Enigma Week Raid Rotation with Gothita, Solosis, and Elgyem. This means that, because Niantic invests in the longterm rarity of these Pokémon and their Shiny forms, that Unown raids are popping at the frequency of Gible raids last week. This makes it hard to find not even just the Shiny Unown, but Unown raids at all.

Like Gible as well, Unown has a boosted Shiny rate. This makes it very tempting to hardcore grind out the hunt for a Shiny Unown, and that is an understandable goal considering how rare this Pokémon is. It used to be event exclusive, and now its presence in raids is a welcome turn of events. However, as Tier Two raids continue to taunt the player base by hatching into everything but Unown, keep in mind that Unown is a Pokémon that Niantic wants to keep viable for a long period of time. This means two things: it's going to be rare when available, and it will be back. The FOMO is hardcore, but don't fret. Everything that leaves Pokémon GO is destined to return.

With the unpredictability and rarity of Unown raids, just remember this: The most rewarding way to play Pokémon GO is to either hardcore hunt a Pokémon spawning in the wild, so that the odds of catching the shiny is more in your hands, or just playing when you can and hoping for, but not expecting, a Shiny surprise.