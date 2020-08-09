Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO

GO Fest 2020 has unlocked Enigma Week as the second part of the three-week Ultra Unlock event, and the official Legendary (kind) Raid Boss starting Friday at 4 PM Pacific is Mythical Pokémon… Deoxys, appearing in its Normal forme. This is the Shiny release for Deoxys, which was previously only in normal, non-EX raids for one week during last year's Ultra Bonus. With only one week and one Raid Hour for trainers to hunt for Shiny Deoxys, Bleeding Cool is here to help with our Deoxys raid guide and the top counters so that you can defeat, catch this Mythical raid boss, and hit "excellent" throws every time.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Deoxys with efficiency.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Deoxys is a pure Psychic-type with a weakness to Ghost and Dark-types. With any of the above counters maxed out, Level 40 trainers can defeat Deoxys as a duo. With anything less than the above, three to four trainers in the 30s will be able to take it down.

Catching Deoxys

Deoxys has a very similar catch circle to last week's boss of Rayquaza, though it is very slightly closer to the screen. Deoxys needs a slight, tight curve with a medium-length throw to hit its circle, which is placed directly over its face.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Deoxys's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Deoxys is finishing its attack. The attack is reeling back, and then a punch of its noodly arms. It's a quick attack, and it circle will reappear as soon as the punch is done, so be ready. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch the dragon is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Deoxys.

However, if it's a Shiny Deoxys, switch to the Pinap Berry, which will give extra candy, as the Shiny Legendaries and Mythicals are guaranteed catches.

Shiny Deoxys odds

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon like Deoxys and Darkrai in raids is the same as that of Legendary Pokémon: one in twenty. If you want that yellow and greenish-blue Deoxys, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids. Remember, though, that Deoxys cannot be traded in the game, so don't plan on keeping extra for trade if you get more than one Shiny.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Deoxys will have a CP of 1806 in normal weather conditions, and 2257 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this rare Mythical Pokémon because remember… Niantic still doesn't allow Mythicals to be traded, so Deoxys must be caught to be obtained.