Christopher Priest & Michael Sta. Maria Launch New Draculina Series

It is a strange position to be in to realise that one of the greatest modern day writer of comic books, Christopher Priest is the most prolific writer of the character Vampirella, having written the character only for the past few years, from Dynamite Entertainment, creating from what should be exploitative fanservice, some of the most challenging comic books aimed at America's modern-day racial issues. But there we go. Now he is writing a new series drawn by Michael Sta. Maria, about Vampirella's sister. Draculina: Blood Simple coloured by Ivan Nunes will follow up last year's Draculina title that sets up the connection between her and her younger counterpart, Katie/Vampirette.

"Michael Sta. Maria and I have created an entirely new world apart from the Vampirella franchise titles and I'm really pleased that the success of our first run will enable us to further explore this literal family from hell!," shared writer Christopher Priest. "Draculina and Katie, her literal better half, return with a plus one, a cantankerous, cigar-chomping sea creature with his own agenda (and his own tail!). I'm very excited the gang's all here, back for a second round with Michael and Ivan, as we further explore our West Coast 'bad girl' twist on Vampirella (Draculina) as she struggles to come to terms with her own inner demons."

Just as Draculina, Vampirella's evil sister, has begun to acquire a grudging acceptance of Vampirette (her preteen alter-ego otherwise known as Katie), another sibling appears. This mysterious new character is drawn out by the reemergence of the demon Belial, who fathered a legion of demons with Vampirella's mother Lilith. Levi (short for "Leviathan") is a powerful half-sea creature with his father's temper and his sister's sense of evil mischief – and like Draculina, he wants Belial dead! Vampirette has fully embraced the demon Belial, who is now retired and living quietly in Beverly Hills, as her beloved "Uncle Gio." The siblings Draculina and Levi's provocations threaten to reignite Belial's evil fury, to the delight of their mother Lilith, whom Belial saved from certain death but whom she nonetheless despises. Lilith further stirs the cauldron by engineering a confrontation between Draculina and her new protégé, Victory, the new Draculina, which inevitably draws Vampirella into this sprawling family squabble as well! Set the table and warm up the oven for the family reunion from hell and one of the most expansive rosters in any Vampirella title ever!

Draculina first appeared in the pages of Vampirella #2 from Warren Publishing back in November of 1969. The character made her return at Dynamite in 2021 in the year-long companion series Sacred Six by Christopher Priest and company. Recently, Draculina starred in her first solo series from Priest and Sta. Maria.

Cover artists will include Jay Anacleto, Joseph Michael Linsner, Rafael Kayanan, Zoe Lacchei, Lucio Parrillo, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon. Draculina: Blood Simple #1 will be published in February 2023.