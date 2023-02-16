Cindy Moon Returns With Silk #1 From Marvel Comics For AAPI Month There's a Sony/Amazon Prime Silk TV series on the way. So, to get ahead of the game, Marvel is launching a new Silk comic book.

Yesterday's Spider-Man #5 from Marvel Comics saw a version of the world in which Peter Parker did not become Spider-Man – but Cindy Moon still became Silk, and didn't allow herself to be held in isolation. Now, for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Emily Kim and Ig Guara will be giving Cindy Moon, her own mini-series again, with Silk #1.

There's something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right. In this mind-bending new series, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point! "I'm thrilled to be able to continue writing for Cindy. It felt like I spent the first run getting to know her and now that I do, I can use the second run to explore how she'd change when thrown into wildly different worlds," Kim shared. "But the true fun will be to see the ways in which she stays the same Cindy we've known and loved for many years even when in brand new environments."



SILK #1 (OF 5)

Written by EMILY KIM

Art by IG GUARA

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On Sale 5/10

Silk is a Korean-American superhero who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2014, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. Bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, she was locked away to keep her safe from the same Spider-Verse society that would later target Peter Parker, but more recently came out and has been working as a New York superhero since, with a variety of solo and team books. Cindy Moon was played by Tiffany Espensen in the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War movies and will appear in the television series Silk: Spider Society produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, with Angela Kang as the showrunner. And also why Marvel might want to have a few more Silk comic books in the can.