Penthouse Comics Gets Its Threesome In June 2024 Solicits

Penthouse Comics gets its threesome in its June 2024 solicits and solicitations, including The Dream from Guillem March.

Penthouse Comics is now on the stands, and its third issue is up for solicitations to be published in June, with more from Guillem March, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay, Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, and Jean Dufaux. Here's a look at the available covers, some bagged and obscured, others not.

(W) Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, Jean Dufaux (A) Guillem March, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay (CA) Matteo Scalera

Releasing 30 years after the original line debuted, Penthouse is proud to present the ongoing return of Penthouse Comics!

Featuring a wealth of talent from all across the industry telling stories in the action, thriller, and horror genres, issue #3 continues the ongoing tales.

Gun Crazy continues with the wild ride of Dolly Sanchez and Lanoya O'Brien, two girls fighting for survival in this violent story in the crossroads of Tarantino, VHS stuff, and the 80's. Guillem March continues with his incredible artwork on The Dream, a tale about Megan, a Hollywood casting director who attempts to bring out the potential actor hidden deep inside a stripper in the San Francisco suburbs.

I Spit On Your Grave, is an adaptation of Vernon Sullivan's famous novel about Lee Anderson, whose only goal is to avenge the death of his brother. Along the way he'll fall into a life of debauchery and sex.

The Dead All Have The Same Skin, continues with its tale about a mixed race bouncer in old world New York who must hide his identity to keep being accepted by society. But his brother, Richard has other plans. As always, Penthouse Comics features a bonus photoshoot and editorial!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

