Circus Maximus #1 Preview: Literal Chariots of Fire

Circus Maximus #1 hits stores this Wednesday! This heist thriller set in ancient Rome proves crime really does pay... in denarii.

Article Summary Circus Maximus #1 launches November 5th, delivering ancient Rome’s blood-soaked heist thriller.

An unlikely crew—a slave, Vestal Virgin, charioteer, and architect—plots to rob Emperor Nero’s treasury.

Chariot races, gladiators, and pyromaniac emperors add high-stakes chaos to this Gladiator-meets-Heat epic.

Rome. 64 AD. The most daring heist in history is being planned by an unlikely crew – a former slave, a Vestal Virgin, a charioteer and a disgraced architect – each with their own personal motives. While Rome is distracted by the chariot racing and gladiatorial games of the Circus Maximus, the crew plans to rob the Imperial treasury under the Temple of Saturn. But when Emperor Nero sets fire to the city, they'll be lucky to escape his wrath with their lives, let alone the loot.From Mark Sable (Graveyard of Empires, Miskatonic) and Giorgio Pontrelli (Miskatonic) CIRCUS Maximus is GLADIATOR meets HEAT – a blood-soaked historical thriller.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS #1

Mad Cave Studios

0925MA0776

0925MA0777 – Circus Maximus #1 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Paul Azaceta

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $4.99

