Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

Kang's Timeless books have given readers glimpses and spoilers ahead. Last year's showed signs of what only just going down in the upcoming Hellfire Gala. And so Avengers #2 out this week, sees Kang doing something similar to Captain Marvel. Because he is in the fight of his life with another of the Avengers' potential enemies and he is looking for a little quid pro quo.

Captain Marvel likes the glimpses of the future she was given in Civil War II to enact a little pre-crime investigation. Especially if Iron Man isn't watching. So consider her ay least Kang-curious.

Previously, Myrddin referred Kang to the Tribulation Events, something usually associated with the Book Of Revelation in the Bible. as all manner of change and upheaval is coming.

Like that. Because Tribulations are the events that heroes must step up to face. And Kang is not a hero. There may be a Missing Moment he has been denied, but everyone tells him that this Missing Moment is not for him.

Seriously, pretty much everyone he comes across. I can imagine it might get a little trying after a while.

We saw in Timeless #1 three of the Tribulation Events, Fall Of The Impossible City, The CannibalCulture and The Sonaran Burn Zone. But there are more, many more to come, it seems.

And in the Null Space where Kang ended up, well, that's where Captain Marvel found herself too. With Kang naming more Tribulation Events for her.

Adding to the list; The King Of Magic, The Death Moon, The Endless Night and more to come.

But first, Kang and the Impossible City, as seen in Timeless 2022, and now coming to Earth in Avengers #3…

Avengers #2 is published by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

AVENGERS #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR230682

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

The Avengers find themselves with a rare gift – foreknowledge of the dangers coming their way in the form of the deadly TRIBULATION EVENTS. But can this information be trusted? And can even Earth's Mightiest Heroes triumph in the face of cascading disaster?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230885

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

The first Tribulation Event strikes the Earth! The Avengers fly into action as the Ashen Combine – a collection of the Multiverse's greatest monsters – descends from the Impossible City to follow their respective appetites. Cityslayers all, pursuing the assassination of metropolitan areas for sport!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231035

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

Battle is joined as the Avengers race to combat the Ashen Combine. But with Lord Ennui, the Citysmith, Idol Alabaster, the Dead and Meridian Diadem scattered across the planet, each with their own city for prey, have the Avengers spread themselves too thin? United, the Avengers stand. But divided…?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $3.99

