City Boy Has The Classic Superhero Origin Story (Spoilers)

City Boy is the new Gothamsuperhero for DC Comics, previously seen in Lazarus Planet and the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special. A character with the city talking/manipulation powers of Jack Hawksmoor but from a more mystical origin, boosted by Lazarus Island's volcanic juices. But his origin is far more classic.

Abandoned by his mother to a grandfather no longer with us, it's a twist on the poor orphan boy tope of Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Robin and the like. But how did he come by his abilities?

By a scientific experiment gone wrong, familiar to Spider-Man (again), the Hulk, the Flash, the Fantastic Four, The Lizard, Doctor Octopus and the like.

But here it seems we have some competition for that prize, what happened was what was intended to happen, it was just transferred to the wrong individual, the street orphan who knows the city – but now knows it even better, and they talk…

I'm currently writing this in the West End of London in a club older than America, after having cycled from JW3 in Finchley and I'm still finding new things on the route. Superfiction is usually about power fantasies, I would certainly love his power… even though it comes with a dark side. You never know who's going to use the city to talk to you…

City Boy #1 and Greg Pak and Minkyu Jung is published by DC Comcis tomorrw.

CITY BOY #1 (OF 6) CVR A MINKYU JUNG & SUNNY GHO

(W) Greg Pak (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Minkyu Jung – Sunny Gho

First seen in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special and Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, there's a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that's the best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim, is just trying to make a living by using his powers of being able to speak to cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, and it's only just enough to get by. And those abilities mean he hears everything everywhere all the time, including each city's histories and the truths behind them. (It's very loud in his head and something he has to live with.) As his powers get stronger, the cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel alongside him on his adventures. Of course, Gotham is a rat avatar made of city scraps, but what about Metropolis, Blüdhaven, Amnesty Bay, or even Themyscira? And not all cities are so kind…

Retail: $3.99

