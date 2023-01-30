City Boy, A New Jack Hawksmoor, For Dawn Of DC in 2023 (Spoilers) Looks like we will be seeing more of City Boy in Dawn Of DC in 2023, courtesy of of Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn out tomorrow.

Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 introduces the Jack Hawksmoor-like character City Boy – though we previously got a sneak peek in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary last year.

City Boy has a shared power set of persuading and cajoling a city to bend to his will, albeit it from a different source, to Jack Hawksmoor…

Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 has a new story by the first appearance creators Grek Pak and Minkyu Yung as City Boy has come to Gotham. And he likes what he finds there,

Hijinks ensue and he eventually hands the item in question back to its owner.

And a promise that City Boy's storylines will be continuing in 2023? In Batman? In Nightwing? In WildCATS? Or in a comic book series of his own?

Written by Alex Segura, Greg Pak, Alex Paknadel, and Dennis Culver. Art by Clayton Henry, Chris Mitten, Minkyu Jung, and Jesus Merino. Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

SRP: $5.99