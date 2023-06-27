Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: Interstellar Dust, September 2023, Solicits

CJ Hudson & Igor Wolski's Interstellar Dust – Antarctic in September

C.J. Hudson, Mor. R and Igor Wolski are bringing back Interstellar Dust to Antarctic Press in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, along with anthologies such as Exciting Comics, Planet Comics, Manga Z, Horror Comics, Fantasy Comics, Jungle Comics which reflect the Golden Age of comcis, and series such as Tomorrow Girl and Mary Machinegun.

INTERSTELLAR DUST #1 (OF 4) CVR A

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231376

JUL231377 – INTERSTELLAR DUST #1 (OF 4) CVR B BRANDON GRAHAM – 9.99

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Igor Wolski

Interstellar Dust is back for a new arc, and the stakes have never been higher! Fresh off their escape from the Afterglow, Commander Lake is poised to complete her mission and transport Cael and the other prisoners to their destination, but is her commitment to duty clouding her judgment?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO TP VOL 01 (OF 2)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231362

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

Another collection of hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abolition of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty leads to incursions by Soviet forces. As the Soviets proceed from landing grounds in Niigata toward Tokyo, the JSDF, isolated from their government, must begin extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SPECTREMAN HEROES TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231361

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani, Matt Frank, Duncan Shea (A) Hiroshi Kanatani, Matt Frank, Dell Barras

Antarctic Press, in conjunction with P-Production and Phase 6, brings you a titanic TPB collection of Spectreman Heroes, our salute to classic tokusatsu (Japanese SF live-action) series. Each of five classic heroes-Electroid Zaborger, Lionmaru, Hyoman, Tiger 7, and the mighty Spectreman himself-gets a full-length story, with art by luminaries such as Matt Frank (Godzilla Legends), Hiroshi Kanatani (Coaraptor), and Dell Barras (The Incredible Hulk). But in Earth's polluted atmosphere, supplies can only last so long. Hurry and reserve your copy today! Time is running out!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

EXCITING COMICS #39

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231363

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Erwin Arroza

"The Remarkables" (Carlos Raphael, Leandro Sandoval): As the world teeters on the edge of catastrophe, special agent Aja Marley continues to assemble the most remarkable heroes known to mankind, in hopes of turning the tide and delivering liberty and justice for all. "Dominion Jack" (Jack Briglio, Hugh Rookwood): In "Making and Breaking…Mom!", Mashup struggles with new revelations about an old foe, Takeover. Then, in "All On Me", Dominion Jack faces off against Malaise and his own internal malaise over his past deeds. Finally, in "Delegate", the last act to "The Heroic Us" begins! Ottawa under martial law! What happened to Dominion Jack? With both Dominion Jack and Mashup seemingly out of commission, is there anyone left to save the day?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #23

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231364

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Brian Denham

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl), "Shaman Kane" (David Broughton).

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl): Extinctioners unite! After coming face to face with the creators of Humanimal Kind, can Scarlet, Katherine, and Phenix stop fighting one another long enough to come up with a plan to save their friends and possibly the world? "Shaman Kane: The Arcadia Incident" (David Broughton): Banished from the Shaman order, Kane decides to start a new life at the frontier worlds of the Galactic Rim. He and Shaman Jane Rain find themselves in a fight for survival against the Necro-Sharks, a band of terrifying Zombie space pirates.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MANGA Z #16

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231365

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida), "Xdeus" (M.A.F., Vendici Exvanra).

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Unsure of how best to get to the border, Kyle and Leni head into a nearby village to see if they can get a map or other intel, leaving Sylka to watch after little Polline. But now that it's just the two of them in a room for the first time in a while, will Kyle be able to handle feelings he's suddenly aware of? "Xdeus" (M.A.F., Vendici Exvanra): One fateful day, a Geo Master named Mara, out on a lonesome quest, stumbles upon a mysterious girl who has fallen from the sky. The girl remembers nothing about herself, not even her name, so Mara calls her "Thea". As they embark on a journey to become heroes in their adventure of friendship begins.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #28

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231366

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

Autumn is upon us, so what better time for a bloody Beach Off? Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…you can't get to it! That's okay, though, as there's plenty of frightful fun to be had in our with collection of seaside monsters and sand witches! But if those really bulky beasts show up, you're going to need a bigger beach(ball).

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS T/S SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231367

(A) Brian Denham

The fright fashion season is upon us, but don't be afraid…to show your spooky style in this shriek-proof shirt, emblazoned with the Horror Comics logo in somber, stark white on black.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 25

HORROR COMICS T/S MED

HORROR COMICS T/S LG

HORROR COMICS T/S XL

HORROR COMICS T/S XXL

HORROR COMICS T/S XXXL

FANTASY COMICS #5

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231373

(W) Rod Espinoza (A) Rod Espinosa (CA) Brian Denham

"The Adventurers" (Rod Espinosa), "Diebold" (John Holland, Brian Clifton)

"The Adventurers" (Rod Espinosa): Despite Deren's angry disapproval, Clari decides to help Mecomi and rescue two children from lowlands slavers. Intending to catch up the Warriors of Dawn, Clari, Jolfe and Ariarra make their way to Bridgetown, but their mission is derailed again when Clari and Ariarra come to the rescue of a cruelly maltreated child, who leads them to a strange circus featuring monsters! "Diebold" (John Holland, Brian Clifton): As the quest to find the body of Ed the Talking Head continues, we hear multiple reasons for why Ed lost his body in the first place. What's the real reason he's a talking head now?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #21

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231374

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) N8 Van Dyke

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa), "Malika" (Dara Naraghi, Andy Bennett)

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): King Sukar intends to make Sinda his wife as she resists his advances. However, if she does not do as is told, she will meet a horrible fate. Meanwhile, Zan sneaks into the city but confronts a monster ape. "Malika" (Dara Naraghi, Andy Bennett): The Congo Free State, 1895. A nation privately owned by King Leopold II of Belgium, its people and resources exploited for his personal coffers. But there is a native protector of this land, as beautiful and deadly as the jungle that bore her: Malika, Jungle Queen.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TOMORROW GIRL #3

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231378

(W) Andre Leal (A) Andre Leal (CA) Kelsey Shannon

A demon invades the town of Quagmire, and Tomorrow Girl attempts to defend it, but she's not powerful enough. Luckily, help is on the way from Camillo Wallace, aka the Veritas Man! But will it be enough to defeat this evil?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PENGUINA ADELIE ONE SHOT CVR A SHANNON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231379

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Kelsey Shannon

The A.P. mascot has returned in a veritable ice floe of all-new material! Featuring stories by Ben Dunn, Fred Perry, and many more! Don't miss out on her adventures as she battles the forces of mischief and mayhem! Get in "pole" position to order your copy today!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PENGUINA ADELIE ONE SHOT CVR B SKETCH ED

MARY MACHINEGUN #3 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL231375

(W) Johnny Reed, Max DeVill (A) Fernando Cordiero (CA) Fred Benes

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE

Beaten and broken after being defeated by Charlotte, Mary wakes to find herself in the hidden lair of the Valkyrie. She then begins the journey of healing and being trained in the ways of the Valkyrie. While Mary is recovering, Charlotte, determined to prove to Einar and Ophelia that she was truly destined to be the chosen one over Mary, takes over where Mary left off and hunts down the remaining members of the wolf pack.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

