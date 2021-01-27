Claws, Gliders And Hands For Sale From Marvel Comics Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Savage Avengers #17, Deadpool #10, Amazing Spider-Man #58 and Wolverine #9 from Marvel Comics, and has something unintentional connecting them all. As Deadpool despairs that Wolverine is part of the Krakoa X-Men comic books now and has no time for Wade.

And it begins with Conan The Barbarian in Savage Avengers having Wolverine envy. It's a feeling experienced by many an adolescent – or ageing adolescent like myself. Claws, Gliders And Hands For Sale From Marvel Today With Spider-Man, Deadpool, Conan and Wolverine.

And as Deadpool's own comic also enters King In Black territory, Deadpool does what he must to prevent himself getting Knullified like everyone else.

And in today's Wolverine #9, it appears that Logan himself has gone through something similar and is seeing the results, at a Madripoor auction.

When he lost the hand, how he replaced his own adamantium claws, is not divulged. But there are more items up for grabs. And as Peter Parker goes to Harry and Liz Osborn's home, on the hunt for the legacy of Kindred, he has to tell Liz that her Harry is up to something bad again.

And with Little Norman giving a big reveal.

But, again, we reckon Kindred isn't this Harry Osborn but a previous reality version. Still, maybe Liz shouldn't be so distraught, back at the auction in Wolverine #9…

Turns out an original Goblin Glider could go for a pretty penny on the blocks…

Amazing Spider-Man #58, Wolverine #9, Deadpool #10 and Savage Avengers #17 are all published by Marvel Comics today.

