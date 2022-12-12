Cloak & Dagger Debut in Spectacular Spider-Man #64, Up for Auction

Cloak & Dagger are some of the unsung heroes of the Marvel Universe, and while they had a shot at a live-action TV show already, the love their fans feel for them is unwavering. I have always thought that they were a way bigger deal than they actually are. When I was younger, I read Maximum Carnage, which was huge, and they played a really big part in it. So I thought, since Spider-Man was hanging out with them, they must be some of the coolest heroes around. Their debut from Spectacular Spider-Man #64 is a great book to own, and a CGC 9.8 copy is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now. Sitting at $240, this is as good as you will ever see. Check it out below.

Cloak & Dagger Fans Unite!

"Spectacular Spider-Man #64 (Marvel, 1982) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin and first appearance of Cloak and Dagger. Ed Hannigan cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 12/22: 312 in 9.8, 1 higher."Cloak and Dagger!" Script by Bill Mantlo. Pencils by Ed Hannigan. Inks by Al Milgrom. Cover by Ed Hannigan and Al Milgrom. On a quiet night in Manhattan, the web-slinger is traveling across the city when he suddenly hears a desperate plea for help from a man running for his life! The frantic pharmacist is trying to escape from…Cloak & Dagger! The wall-crawler quickly engages the light-and-dark pair but falls in battle to the duo's unusual powers. The next day Peter Parker picks up the investigation, and the trail of Cloak (aka Tyrone Johnson) and Dagger (aka Tandy Bowen) leads to Ellis Island! Is the Spectacular Spider-Man ready for round two with Cloak and Dagger? First appearance of Cloak and Dagger. (Notes: This issue includes a full-page ad/pin-up of Spider-Man fighting Dr. Octopus and promoting his four monthly titles. Bill Mantlo's script provides a nice history of Ellis Island. On page two, Jim Mooney is erroneously listed as the inker. Al Milgrom is acknowledged as the correct inker in the letters page of issue 68. The back cover contains a Dungeons and Dragons ad with art by Bill Willingham. Cloak and Dagger appear next in Spectacular Spider-Man 69 and 70.) 32 pages Cover price $0.60."

