Coliseum Of Comics Aquires Florida's Friendly Local Game Store Chain

The Florida comic book chain Coliseum Of Comics has acquired the Florida chain of Friendly Local Game Store or FLGS. The combined company will sadly however not be known as COCFLGS which sounds like the kind of thing police in Florida arrest comic book stores for selling. The three stores joining the new chain are:

Friendly Local Game Store, 5517 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Gamesville Tabletop, 4401 NW 25th Pl. g, Gainesville, FL 32606

Friendly Local Game Store, formerly Sci-Fi City, 6136 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32807

The Gainesville and Jacksonville Friendly Local Game Store stores will be rebranded as Coliseum locations, bringing the number of stores in the chain to twelve, while the operations and assets of the Orlando store (formerly Sci-Fi City) will be merged with Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial store by the end of November. "We're thrilled to be moving into the Gainesville area and bringing our brand of service and expanded selection of products to the customers in that area," said Coliseum President Phil Boyle. "The new Jacksonville location will allow us to bring a welcome expansion of our tabletop space for the local gaming community."

The other stores in the chain (which seem to be going up against Graham Crackers for the number of stores in a chain) are listed below;

Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL – 32839

Kissimmee, 2511 Old Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL – 34746

Lakeland, 1517 Bartow Rd (US 98), Lakeland, FL – 34746

East Colonial, 1730 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL – 34711

New Tampa, 19402 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

Clermont, 1730 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711

Jacksonville Riverside, 2724 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205,

Oakleaf, 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102, Jacksonville, FL – 32222

Arlington, 9344 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 32225

South Alafaya, 1929 S. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL – 32828

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.