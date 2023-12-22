Posted in: Aquaman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, erik larsen, geoff johns, IMAX, ivan reis, Mort Weisinger, Paul Norris, peter david

Comic Creators Who Got Special Thanks in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom credits creators Paul Norris, Mort Weisinger, Geoff Johns, Erik Larsen, Peter David, Ivan Reis and more

Article Summary Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom outshines its predecessor, offering a rich look into Atlantean culture.

Patrick Wilson's portrayal of Ocean Master stands out with exceptional acting.

Comic creators of Aquaman characters get special recognition in the film's credits.

Notable missing from credits include Doug Moench and Jan Duursema, creators of Orichalcum.

I've just got back from seeing Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom at the London Waterloo IMAX. I confess I wasn't a big fan of the 2018 original, but I'd been handed a ticket, and I'm pretty happy to see anything on the largest screen in Europe. What I wasn't expecting – and got -was a much better film than the original. By grabbing heist tropes but underwater (and oddly in a desert) gave it more of an Ocean's Eleven feel… just, you know, actually in the ocean. Last time, I complained that the undersea world had no depth and what we saw was so ephemeral, we didn't get any idea of what it was like to be an Atlantean or a citizen of any of the kingdoms. This time, courtesy of a few scenes that feel right out of Valerian or The Fifth Element, you really do. Suddenly, it all matters far more than it ever did before because you've seen Atlanteans at work, at play, going to the Night Market, or eating out. Just a few seconds of this kind of thing akes you invested and ups the stakes immensely. There are moments of real humour, coupled with long tracking shots, that make you feel like this is director James Wan rolling out the carpet to new DC Film head James Gunn, just as they are wrapping the DCEU up for good. And while Jason Mamoa as Aquaman is fun enough, it is Patrick Wilson reprising the role as his brother Orm, Ocean Master, who just knocks Momoa off the screen, figuratively and literally. He had a much better-written role than before, and it may be the best example of someone playing the straight man on screen since Alan Ruck in Ferris Bueller's Day Out. I would watch it again just for him. Oh, and their decision to drop Mordor, complete with an Eye Of Sauron, into the deep always makes things better. It's like bacon in that way.

But no one is here to hear me talk about the movie. You want to know which Aquaman comic book creators got credited in the movie and what for. Well, nothing up top, but original Aquaman creators Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for More Fun Comics #73 in 1941 get a substantial solo screen credit in the main credits at the end of the movie, just after DC. But there is also a Special Thanks section further down the role. I took a cheeky snap.

Eric Battle – Co-creator of Kingfish in Aquaman #54 in 1999

– Co-creator of Kingfish in Aquaman #54 in 1999 John Broome – Co-creator of Karshon The Shark in Green Lantern #24 in 1963

– Co-creator of Karshon The Shark in Green Lantern #24 in 1963 Nick Cardy – Writer/artist on Detective Comics back-up, Aquaman solo series, co-creator of Mera in Aquaman #11 in 1963, Orm Marius in Aquaman #29 in 1966, and Black Manta in Aquaman #35 in 1967,

– Writer/artist on Detective Comics back-up, Aquaman solo series, co-creator of Mera in Aquaman #11 in 1963, Orm Marius in Aquaman #29 in 1966, and Black Manta in Aquaman #35 in 1967, Peter David – Co-creator of Kordax and Atlan in The Atlantis Chronicles #4 and #5, respectively in 1990

– Co-creator of Kordax and Atlan in The Atlantis Chronicles #4 and #5, respectively in 1990 Ramona Fradon – Co-creator of Silver Age Aquaman, and of Tom Curry and Atlanna from Adventure Comics #260 in 1959

– Co-creator of Silver Age Aquaman, and of Tom Curry and Atlanna from Adventure Comics #260 in 1959 Craig Hamilton – Co-creator of Aquaman's blue suit in Aquaman #1, 1986

– Co-creator of Aquaman's blue suit in Aquaman #1, 1986 Bob Haney – Co-creator of Orm Marius in Aquaman #29 in 1966, and Black Manta in Aquaman #35 in 1967,

– Co-creator of Orm Marius in Aquaman #29 in 1966, and Black Manta in Aquaman #35 in 1967, Ken Hooper – Aquaman run from 1991

– Aquaman run from 1991 Geoff Johns – Co-creator of Dr Stephen Shin in Aquaman #2 in 2011, co-creator of Nerius in Aquaman #19 in 2013.

– Co-creator of Dr Stephen Shin in Aquaman #2 in 2011, co-creator of Nerius in Aquaman #19 in 2013. Gil Kane – Co-creator of Karshon The Shark in Green Lantern #24 in 1963

– Co-creator of Karshon The Shark in Green Lantern #24 in 1963 Erik Larsen – Co-creator of Kingfish in Aquaman #54 in 1999

– Co-creator of Kingfish in Aquaman #54 in 1999 Esteban Maroto – Co-creator of Kordax and Atlan in The Atlantis Chronicles #4 and #5 respectively in 1990

– Co-creator of Kordax and Atlan in The Atlantis Chronicles #4 and #5 respectively in 1990 Shaun McLaughlin – Aquaman run from 1991

– Aquaman run from 1991 Jack Miller – Co-creator of Silver Age Aquaman, Aquaman solo series and of Mera in Aquaman #11 in 1963

– Co-creator of Silver Age Aquaman, Aquaman solo series and of Mera in Aquaman #11 in 1963 Paul Pelletier – Co-creator of Nerius in Aquaman #19 in 2013.

Co-creator of Nerius in Aquaman #19 in 2013. Neal J. Pozner – Co-creator of Aquaman's blue suit in Aquaman #1, 1986

– Co-creator of Aquaman's blue suit in Aquaman #1, 1986 Ivan Reis – Co-creator of Dr Stephen Shin in Aquaman #2 in 2011.

Notable missing creators would be Doug Moench and Jan Duursema, who created in Orichalcum in Arion Lord of Atlantis #4 back in 1983. Oh and yes, there is a mid-credit scene that you can afford to miss, even though it's got Patrick Wilson in, and there's only logos at the very end… no need to keep the kids waiting in their seat.

