Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award
The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, or Ringo Awards, were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con this past weekend.
The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards or Ringo Awards were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles, as well as A Wave Blue World, Big Lick Comic-Con, Boom Studios, Comix Well Spring, Gem City Comic Con, Geppi Family Enterprises, Hake's Auctions, Hard Rock Cafe, Image Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Modern Fanatic, Oni Press, Prana: Direct Market Solutions, and Rocketship Entertainment. And creators were surprised around the world…
Joe Glass: Omg we won another one! YOUNG MEN IN LOVE won the Ringo Award for Best Anthology! Thanks to everyone who voted, this means so much! As ever, thanks to @mattminer1984 @AWaveBlueWorld and all the creators who made this special book. We did it again!
Zoe Thorogood: Wait what?? I didn't even bother watching because I was against Ducks but I won a Ringo???? What??
Ellie Wright: Still in shock but can't believe I won the Favourite New Talent at the @ringoawards tonight and got to meet so many talented and nice people!
Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou: I got the @ringoawards for Best Letterer in a tie with the powerhouse Stan Sakai?! Hahaha that's so cool!
Winners of the 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards are:
Fan Favorites:
- Favorite Hero: Sam Young from Let's Play (Rocketship Entertainment)
- Favorite Villain: Adam from The Guy Upstairs (WEBTOONS)
- Favorite New Series: Nevermore (WEBTOON)
- Favorite New Talent: Ellie Wright
- Favorite Publisher: Dark Horse
Jury and Fan Winners:
- Best Inker: Klaus Janson
- Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly
- Best Colorist: Jordie Bellaire
- Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON (https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=5)
- Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
- Best Series: Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios
- Best Writer: Ed Brubaker
- Best Humor Comic: The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Z2 Comics
- Best Anthology: Young Men in Love, A Wave Blue World
- Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Kate Beaton
- Best Letterer (tie): Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Stan Sakai
- Best Single Issue or Story: Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
- Best Cover Artist: Greg Smallwood
- Best Humor Webcomic: Evil Inc.,(evil-inc.com)
- Best Original Graphic Novel: It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Image Comics
- Best Presentation in Design: Richard Stark's Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, IDW Publishing
- Best Artist or Penciller: Evan "Doc" Shaner
- Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: World's Finest, DC Comics
Hero Initiative Awards:
- Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Al Milgrom
- Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Chris Claremont
