Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, or Ringo Awards, were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con this past weekend.

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards or Ringo Awards were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles, as well as A Wave Blue World, Big Lick Comic-Con, Boom Studios, Comix Well Spring, Gem City Comic Con, Geppi Family Enterprises, Hake's Auctions, Hard Rock Cafe, Image Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Modern Fanatic, Oni Press, Prana: Direct Market Solutions, and Rocketship Entertainment. And creators were surprised around the world…

Joe Glass: Omg we won another one! YOUNG MEN IN LOVE won the Ringo Award for Best Anthology! Thanks to everyone who voted, this means so much! As ever, thanks to @mattminer1984 @AWaveBlueWorld and all the creators who made this special book. We did it again!

Zoe Thorogood: Wait what?? I didn't even bother watching because I was against Ducks but I won a Ringo???? What??

Ellie Wright: Still in shock but can't believe I won the Favourite New Talent at the @ringoawards tonight and got to meet so many talented and nice people!

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou: I got the @ringoawards for Best Letterer in a tie with the powerhouse Stan Sakai?! Hahaha that's so cool!