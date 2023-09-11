Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, or Ringo Awards, were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con this past weekend.

Published
by
|
Comments

The 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards or Ringo Awards were presented at Baltimore Comic-Con sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles, as well as A Wave Blue World, Big Lick Comic-Con, Boom Studios, Comix Well Spring, Gem City Comic Con, Geppi Family Enterprises, Hake's Auctions, Hard Rock Cafe, Image Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Modern Fanatic, Oni Press, Prana: Direct Market Solutions, and Rocketship Entertainment. And creators were surprised around the world…

Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award

Joe Glass: Omg we won another one! YOUNG MEN IN LOVE won the Ringo Award for Best Anthology! Thanks to everyone who voted, this means so much! As ever, thanks to @mattminer1984 @AWaveBlueWorld and all the creators who made this special book. We did it again!

Zoe Thorogood: Wait what?? I didn't even bother watching because I was against Ducks but I won a Ringo???? What??

Ellie Wright: Still in shock but can't believe I won the Favourite New Talent at the @ringoawards tonight and got to meet so many talented and nice people!

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou: I got the @ringoawards for Best Letterer in a tie with the powerhouse Stan Sakai?! Hahaha that's so cool!

Winners of the 2023 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards are:

Fan Favorites:

  • Favorite Hero: Sam Young from Let's Play (Rocketship Entertainment)
  • Favorite Villain: Adam from The Guy Upstairs (WEBTOONS)
  • Favorite New Series: Nevermore (WEBTOON)
  • Favorite New Talent: Ellie Wright
  • Favorite Publisher: Dark Horse

Jury and Fan Winners:

  • Best Inker: Klaus Janson
  • Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Drawn & Quarterly
  • Best Colorist: Jordie Bellaire
  • Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON (https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=5)
  • Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
  • Best Series: Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios
  • Best Writer: Ed Brubaker
  • Best Humor Comic: The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Z2 Comics
  • Best Anthology: Young Men in Love, A Wave Blue World
  • Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Kate Beaton
  • Best Letterer (tie): Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Stan Sakai
  • Best Single Issue or Story: Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
  • Best Cover Artist: Greg Smallwood
  • Best Humor Webcomic: Evil Inc.,(evil-inc.com)
  • Best Original Graphic Novel: It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Image Comics
  • Best Presentation in Design: Richard Stark's Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, IDW Publishing
  • Best Artist or Penciller: Evan "Doc" Shaner
  • Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: World's Finest, DC Comics

Hero Initiative Awards:

  • Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Al Milgrom
  • Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Chris Claremont

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.